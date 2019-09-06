Chalk & Vermilion Fine Art Unveils ‘Landscapes’, an Unparalleled Collection of 20th and 21st Century Masterworks

Andy Warhol, Moonwalk, 1987 unique trial-proof screen print

Gallery’s Second Exhibition of the Season Features Unique and Original Works by Picasso, Warhol, Dalí, Murakami, Muniz, Haring, and Basquiat

Our exhibitions will exclusively showcase original works, sculptures, and graphics from the most known and respected artists." — Diane Goldman

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalk & Vermilion Fine Art (C&V), Located at the Penthouse on Level 3 at South Coast Plaza, Unveils ‘Landscapes’, an Unparalleled Collection of 20th and 21st Century Masterworks

Landscapes, observed and imagined, serve as the connective tissue for C&V’s latest exhibition. Whether revealing nature, cities, travel, water, monuments or the atmosphere itself, the 20 curated works showcase each artist’s unique vision and expression.

"Chalk & Vermilion is delighted to be able to offer clients of South Coast Plaza the opportunity to both admire and acquire museum quality fine art" stated Diane Goldman, President, Chalk & Vermilion. "Our exhibitions will exclusively showcase original works, sculptures, and graphics from the most known and respected artists."

Since 1978, Chalk & Vermilion has been connecting high-end art collectors to the finest artworks in the world. For over 40 years, it has been home to modern masters such as Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. In addition, it has lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate, and the Hermitage.

The opening reception will be on Saturday, October 5th, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Please RSVP to 714.662.6939

+ klawrence@chalk-vermilion.com

Tours of the exhibition are available for groups. Please contact Katia Graytok at 203.989.2073

The gallery is located at The Penthouse at South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA. The gallery is open seven days a week. For more information call 714.662.6939 or visit us at www.chalk-vermilionfineart.com



