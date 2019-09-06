Right On Brands (RTON) Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for the Remainder of 2019

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - Right On Brands, Inc.™ (OTC: RTON), an SEC, fully-reporting company and developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures and topical products is providing a corporate update and outlook for the remainder of 2019. Here is a summary on a number of Company initiatives.



New CBD Infused Products To Be Introduced:

The Company has expanded its CBD-based product line to include:

Three fragrances of Hand and Body Lotion: Mint, Vanilla and Coco Mango – in four sizes with up to 840mg of Broad Spectrum CBD

Four fragrances of Salt Scrub: Pomegranate, Lemongrass Sage, Mint and Coco Mango – all with 80mg Broad Spectrum CBD

Massage Lotion and Oil – both Lavender scented with 80mg CBD

SPF50 Bug Repellent and SunScreen (10mg CBD) as well as an After Sun Care Lotion (140mg CBD) – both scented Coco Mango

500mg and 750mg Pain Relief Balm – both Peppermint fragrance

25mg CBD Bar Shot – for sale into food service

1,000mg and 2,500mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Dark and Milk Chocolate Squares with 10mg CBD

New Hemp-based Products Include:

Three flavors of Sparkling Black Tea: Peach Mango, Raspberry Hibiscus with Ashwagandha and Watermelon

Five Energy Bars with Hemp Seeds: Brownie Walnut, Salted Chocolate Almond, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Honey and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

These new hemp seed-based products were developed for a major Midwestern food distributor which covers parts of 14 states and serves over 13,000 retail locations. However, the Company’s initial conversations with several other distributors indicate there will be widespread interest in the hemp seed-based product line.

Distribution Network:

Expanding our wholesale distribution network has been a major focus since early in the year. The Company has secured 13 major beer, food and beverage distributors located throughout the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, South Central and Southwest states and a wine/distilled spirits beverage distributor in the Seattle, WA area.

The plan is to continue opening up new distributor relationships across the U.S.; train and support local teams and facilitate initial sales to their customers; support both the distributor and the retailer with in-store promotional materials such as flyers and display stands, as well as with online media promotions.

Expanding Retail Presence:

The Company is working with North Texas-based “Up in Smoke” to convert three of its cigar lounge locations to CBD retail sales and wellness-focused centers. The first location to open will be in Lewisville, TX, followed by Frisco and one in Dallas facilities. The retail sales of ENDo brand CBD and Hemp-based products will be the primary focus – however, each location will be totally unique from other cannabis retailers since they intend to maintain their liquor license and continue full-service bar offerings. The stores will be independently owned but will license the Company’s intellectual property and will purchase product from the Company.

The Company’s 5,000 square foot warehouse/corporate office located in Carrollton, TX now includes a retail store that has already seen local foot traffic since a soft opening on Thursday, August 29th. Following a local marketing and social media blitz, the Company expects customer traffic to pick up.

Future Product Offerings and Partnerships Planned:

Three new Hemp and three CBD-infused energy drinks have been formulated, taste-tested and are headed to the market this Fall. The Company believes this expansion of its drink product line will be a boon to the distributor acquisition strategy, resulting in increased sales during the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year which ends on March 31.

Talks are continuing with potential European-based distribution partners and with an Asian-focused manufacturer/distributor who intends to enter into a long-term trademark licensing and royalty agreement for China and other countries in Southeast Asia. No agreements have been signed, but the conversations are very promising.

About Right On Brands, Inc. (RTON)

Right On Brands, Inc.™, is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDO Labs™ and ENDO Wellness Centers™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For Information about Right On Brands Distribution

If you are a food or beverage distributor and are interested in carrying our line of CDB-infused beverages, hemp-based snack products, or our CBD oils and topicals, please contact Vic Morrison: (323) 486-1809 Ext. 304; vic@rightonbrands.com .

To Order ENDO Brands Products On-line

Visit our ENDO Brands website at: https://www.endobrands.com

Source: Right On Brands, Inc.



