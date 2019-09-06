City Girl Graphics Releases Tealoween 2019 Collection

Announcing Our New Line Products from our Food Allergy Awareness More Products from our Food Allergy Awareness Line

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Girl Graphics Releases Tealoween 2019 CollectionFood allergy awareness t shirts for adults and children, mugs, and backpacks are made to raise awareness for deadly food allergies. They are stylish as well as useful.City Girl Graphics is releasing the brand new Tealoween 2019 Collection, and each product has been individually designed by the creator herself. The products will be released on August 16, 2019 and are available at www.citygirlgraphics.com City Girl Graphics is known for helping food allergy parents so they can raise awareness and keep their allergic children safe. The owner has two children who have food allergies and this has been the driving force behind creating products to help food allergy families raise awareness.The items in the collection are designed to showcase allergy awareness with a festive flair so that adults and children can join in the safe Halloween fun.Some shirts are meant for adults to spread awareness of the Teal Pumpkin Project and Food Allergy awareness.The collection also includes shirts for children which have messages announcing their allergies so that no one gives them unsafe food. It also includes mugs and drawstring bags that are perfect for trick or treating. We strive to provide quality products and aim to raise awareness for food allergies and anaphylaxis.For more information about Tealoween 2019 Collection or for an interview, please write to info@citygirlgraphics.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.



