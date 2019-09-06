Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Technology (Light-Based (IPL, LED), Laser (Nd: YAG, Ruby, Er:YAG, CO2, Potassium Titanyl Phosphate, and Alexandrite), Electromagnetic Energy (Diode-Laser, Infrared, Radiofrequency Devices), Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Suction-Based, Plasma Energy), by Application (Facial and Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening, Hair Removal, Fat Reduction and Body Contouring, Cellulite Reduction), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), by End-User(Hospitals, Home-Use, Dermatology Clinics), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Africa)

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.



Globally, energy-based aesthetic devices industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of advanced at home devices for aesthetic purpose. Moreover, the emergence of large number of small players offering advanced technologies at lower cost is bolstering the growth of the market. Large players are investing in the R&D to create product differentiation and expand their product portfolio to retain their position in the market.

Hair removal to remain the largest application area of the energy-based aesthetic devices due to the adoption of laser devices

Based on application, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into facial and skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation, skin tightening, hair removal, fat reduction and body contouring, and cellulite reduction. Among all the application, hair removal is the most common application of energy-based aesthetic devices. The sale of energy based hair removal devices will remain the highest during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of laser hair removal procedure is one of the primary factor leasing to the demand for hair removal devices.

On the basis of technology, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market is categorized into light-based, laser, electromagnetic energy, cryolipolysis, ultrasound, suction-based, plasma energy, wherein laser-based devices hold the largest share in the market. The laser-based devices are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for laser treatments in various procedures and technological advancements. Laser based devices are further categorized into neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd: YAG), ruby, erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Er:YAG), carbon dioxide (CO2), potassium titanyl phosphate, and alexandrite.

Light based devices are categorized into intense pulse light (IPL) and light emitting diode (LED), whereas electromagnetic devices are categorized into diode-laser, infrared, and radiofrequency devices.

Based on distribution channel, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into direct and indirect channel. Among the two categories, the sale of these devices through direct channels is anticipated to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the higher margin for manufacturers and lower prices for consumers through direct sales. With the increasing demand for home-use devices and booming e-commerce industry, manufacturers are using their own website as direct sales growth strategy.

Based on end user, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals, home-use, and dermatology clinics. The home-use energy based aesthetic devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, the technological advancements and development of hand-held devices.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in energy-based aesthetic devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of industry players and also has the highest healthcare expenditure globally. Moreover, high disposable income in the region leads to high out of pocket expenditure by consumers in North America especially in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region comprises of largest population and the awareness for these devices is increasing rapidly among them.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market are Syneron Medical Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Alma Lasers Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Hologic Inc., Cutera Inc., Sciton Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Genesis Biosystems Inc.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global energy-based aesthetic devices market on the basis of technology, application, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Light-Based Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Laser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG) Ruby Erbium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:YAG) Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Alexandrite

Electromagnetic Energy Diode-Laser Infrared Radiofrequency Devices

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Suction-Based

Plasma Energy

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Facial and Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation

Fat Reduction and Body Contouring

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Others

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Direct

Indirect

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals

Home-Use

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

Geographical Segmentation

Energy-based aesthetic devices Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Technology

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E. and Other Countries

