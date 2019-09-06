BlueLinx to Present at D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on September 19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan O’Farrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Industrials and Services Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 19, 2019. During the presentation, Mr. Lewis and Ms. O’Farrell will discuss the Company’s business, its 2019 first half results, and its outlook for the second half of the year. The Company will also be conducting one-on-one meetings during the conference.



BlueLinx’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time (3:20 p.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco45/bxc/. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.BlueLinxCo.com.



About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.



BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.



CONTACT:

Mary Moll, Investor Relations

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

(866) 671-5138

Investor@BlueLinxCo.com



