Enel North America Official Energy Partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, Turns Gillette Stadium Green for New England Patriots Home Opener

The New England Patriots home opener, will be powered with clean energy through renewable energy credits generated from Enel’s wind farms in the US

Through the partnership, Enel North America will support future energy initiatives of Kraft Sports + Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enel Group’s US-based company, Enel North America, which operates through renewable company Enel Green Power North America and advanced energy services business line Enel X, announced today that it signed an agreement to become the official energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the sports, entertainment and event management division of the Kraft Group featuring the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Boston Uprising, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, among others. Through the partnership, Enel will power the New England Patriots’ home opener on Sunday, September 8 with clean energy through renewable energy credits generated from Enel Green Power North America’s wind farms, paving the way towards more sustainable entertainment in the region.

“As the official energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, we will help the company meet its sustainability commitments by leveraging our unique expertise that spans renewables development and innovative energy solutions, while boosting the integration of sustainable practices and principles in sport and entertainment,” said Enrico Viale, Head of Enel North America.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Enel, integrating our brands and furthering our sustainable operations across the Kraft Sports + Entertainment divisions,” said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for the Kraft Group. “It’s especially exciting to announce this ahead of the New England Patriots’ Opening Day. The Kraft Group believes that good business and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Looking ahead, the partners will evaluate opportunities to support the energy initiatives of Kraft Sports + Entertainment through cutting-edge energy services and technologies such as smart charging electric vehicle stations and battery storage further supporting Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s goal to make Gillette Stadium the first in the world to be able to operate independent from the grid.

Enel X is already providing the Kraft Group with energy advisory service solutions to track and analyze their energy usage at Gillette Stadium, and to reduce the stadium’s overall energy consumption. Enel X also provides utility bill management to the sports complex, reporting and identifying potential errors. Gillette Stadium is enrolled in Enel X’s demand response program in Massachusetts, helping to meet the grid’s needs during peak demand periods, such as heat waves, while providing the stadium with payments for powering down non-essential areas when needed.

The Kraft Group is focused on implementing sustainability in all of its businesses on a daily basis. In its sports and entertainment operations, the Kraft Group aims to minimize the environmental impact of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, as evidenced throughout its conception, construction and day-to-day operation, all focused on long-term sustainability, energy efficiency and ecosystem management. Working with Enel, the Kraft Group will further its sustainable practices through renewable energy commitments.

Massachusetts is home to the North American headquarters of both Enel X, and Enel Green Power North America. This partnership with the Kraft Group is the latest demonstration of Enel’s increased commitment to the local clean energy economy and business community. In May of this year, the Enel Group opened its 10th global Innovation Hub in Massachusetts at Greentown Labs, the largest clean energy incubator in the US.

About Enel in North America

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with more than 89 GW of managed capacity. Enel distributes electricity and gas through a network of over 2.2 million kilometres, and serves around 73 million business and household end users globally.

Enel operates in the US and Canada through two divisions: Enel Green Power North America and Enel X. Enel Green Power North America is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of approximately 5.1 GW powered by hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. Enel X in North America has around 3,400 business customers, spanning more than 10,400 sites, representing approximately 4.6 GW of demand response capacity and over 20 operational behind-the-meter storage projects. Enel X is revolutionizing the EV charging market with its smart charging solutions deploying around 40,000 charging stations in the US.

www.enel.com | www.enelx.com | www.enelgreenpower.com

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment:

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the Kraft Group’s sports, entertainment and event management division, is comprised of Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Boston Uprising, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) and Patriot Place. The Kraft Group has been promoting and delivering world-class events to New England for more than a quarter century. From the biggest names in musical entertainment to international soccer matches, the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, NCAA athletics and motor sports, the Kraft Group annually hosts a diverse variety of sporting and entertainment events.

Media Relations

T 978-965-0062

Krista Barnaby

NorthAmericaMedia@enel.com

enel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.