$1,801,700 fundraised for the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation thanks to the Grand Bal des Vins-Cœurs

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grand Bal des Vins-Cœurs, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation’s signature event, was held last night in the Salle des pas perdus at the Windsor Station. For this 19th edition, near 800 generous philanthropists, mainly from the business community, took part in the celebrations. Hosted by entrepreneur Nicolas Duvernois, this prestigious evening focused on innovation and cooperation helped raise $1,801,700.



A tribute to Desjardins Group for supporting the cause

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and the Chairman of its Board of Directors, Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., took advantage of this annual event to pay tribute to Desjardins Group and Mr. Guy Cormier.

"Mr. Cormier and his team are committed to enriching the lives of communities and have been supporting the cause of cardiovascular health for over 35 years. Desjardins Group's support and generosity enable the Institute to continuously achieve higher levels of excellence in research and care thanks to its involvement in a wide variety of innovative projects. The tribute paid last night is a testament to our gratitude to them," says Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

"Desjardins Group recognizes the importance of health. Health, which is so essential to our quality of life and deserves sufficient resources. Here, at the Montreal Heart Institute, we have great teams of people who are leaders in prevention, research and care. We are pleased to support them in a tangible way with this gift, which I am convinced will contribute to important breakthroughs for the benefit of future generations," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group.

Desjardins Group announces a major gift of $2 million dedicated to the André and France Desmarais Hospital Cohort at the Montreal Heart Institute.

During the Grand Bal des Vins-Coeurs, Desjardins Group announced a major gift of $2M dedicated to the André et France Desmarais Hospital Cohort at the Montreal Heart Institute, an important cardiovascular health research project. This cohort, unique of its kind in the country, collects information on the medical, genealogical, psychological, biological and genetic profile of participants in order to determine the relationship between genes and cardiovascular disease. The quality of the data collected allows a large number of research projects to study the genetic causes of these diseases, leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses, as well as more personalized treatments.

The Cohort thus enables the Montreal Heart Institute to position itself as a major player in research worldwide, and to save the lives of millions of patients suffering from the most serious cardiovascular diseases.

An unforgettable 19th edition for the Grand Bal des Vins-Cœurs

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation would like to thank its loyal partners that supported the Grand Bal des Vins-Cœurs: The SAQ and the Cirque du Soleil Group, its platinum partners, Desjardins Group and Broccolini, as well as all the other collaborators and donors. Also, a special thank you goes to the Ball's co-chairs: Réal Bellemare (Desjardins Group), Sébastien Blais (Deloitte), Linda Williams (Ernst & Young), Bruno Roy (WSP Global Inc.), André Desmarais (Power Corporation of Canada), Yvan Genest (Decarel), Mario Lépine (Aéro Mag), and Paul Raymond (Alithya).

To keep in touch with the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation, visit facebook.com/institutcardiologiemontreal .

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954 by Dr. Paul David, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly aims for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in clinical and basic research, ultra-specialized care, professional training and prevention. The Montreal Heart Institute is one of the three best cardiology centres in the world. It has the first Prevention Branch in Canada, a cardiovascular genetics centre, and Canada’s first simulation-based education program focused on cardiology. The Institute is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2,000 employees, including 245 CMDP doctors and more than 85 researchers. We practise more than 2,200 surgeries each year.

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation raises and administers funds to support the Institute's priority and innovative projects and fight cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one cause of mortality. Its philanthropic events and the contributions of its donors have enabled this leading cardiovascular health care organization to become the largest cardiac research centre in the country. Since its creation, the Foundation has raised more than $283 million in donations. Its 27,514 donors helped make important discoveries and support specialists, professionals and researchers of the Institute to provide care at the cutting edge of technology to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec.

Source Montreal Heart Institute Foundation For the Foundation Isabelle Darche isabelle.darche@icm-mhi.org – 514 376-3330, ext. 2641 Media Requests Isabelle Pelletier ipelletier.pr@gmail.com – 514 238-4178

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10a11a82-3163-45dd-8577-c7d2ce88986d

Official picture of the 19th Grand Bal des Vins-Cœurs Anthony Broccolini, Broccolini, Sébastien Blais, Deloitte, Paul Raymond, Alithya, Bruno Roy, WSP Global Inc., Catherine Dagenais, SAQ, Alain Gignac, FICM, Mélanie La Couture, ICM, Guy Cormier, Mouvement Desjardins, Danielle McCann, ministre de la santé et des services sociaux, Lino A. Saputo, Jr., FICM, Linda Williams, Ernst & Young, Pierre Anctil, ICM, Yvan Genest, Decarel, Réal Bellemare, Mouvement Desjardins, Mario Lépine, Aéro Mag, John Broccolini, Broccolini, Paul Broccolini, Broccolini



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.