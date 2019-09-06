Ondine Biomedical Inc. to Present Candida auris Program Results at the 5th International Conference on Prevention & Infection Control (ICPIC, 2019, Geneva)

Data demonstrating high levels of efficacy of Ondine Biomedical's Photodisinfection program against Candida auris in vitro to be presented at the 5th International Conference of Prevention & Infection Control on September 11, 2019.

Sept. 06, 2019

Ondine Biomedical Inc. announces presentation of data demonstrating high levels of efficacy of its Photodisinfection program against Candida auris in vitro, at the 5th International Conference of Prevention & Infection Control (ICPIC 2019, held in Geneva, Switzerland). Dr. Nicolas Loebel, Ondine’s President and Chief Technology Officer will be the presenting author at the session scheduled on September 11, 2019.



The Abstract titled “Antimicrobial Photodynamic Therapy for Control of the Newly Emerging Nosocomial Pathogen, C. auris” (ICPIC19-ABS-1891) demonstrates that Ondine’s Photodisinfection technology (also known as antimicrobial Photodynamic Therapy or “aPDT”) is capable of eradicating all clinical isolates of C. auris tested, including multidrug-resistant strains, in less than 5 minutes of treatment. This approach is expected to open new avenues of C. auris decolonization for patients in healthcare environments ranging from perioperative wards to intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities. Accepted abstracts presented at ICPIC will be published online in Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control (www.aricjournal.com), the official ICPIC journal.

About Candida auris

Identified first in 2009 in Japan, C. auris infections have been reported from over 20 countries around the world, including nearly 600 in the United States. C. auris infections can be invasive and deadly. Frequently multidrug resistant, C. auris is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods and has been the cause of outbreaks in healthcare settings. Unlike other Candida species, C. auris is hardy and can live on skin and surfaces, including bedrails and chairs, for a month or longer, allowing it to spread easily in healthcare settings. According to the CDC, "Most strains detected so far have been resistant to at least one drug, and more than one-third were resistant to two drug classes. Particularly concerning, some strains have been found to be resistant to all three drug classes used to treat fungal infections. This level of resistance has never been seen in other Candida infections… C. auris has high potential to cause outbreaks in healthcare facilities."

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of treatment and prevention therapies for a broad-spectrum of multidrug-resistant bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's antimicrobial program utilizes a platform technology called Photodisinfection, a light-activated approach for use in humans to provide rapid antimicrobial efficacy without elevating risk of antibiotic resistance. In addition to Ondine’s flagship universal nasal Photodisinfection program, other applications of the Photodisinfection platform are under development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, treatment of burns and wounds, and disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

