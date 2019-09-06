United Kingdom Point of Sale Finance Market: 2019 Insight Report - Market Size & Growth, Competitive Landscape, Player Profiles
This report focuses on the UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance.
Also known as retail finance, in-store credit or store instalment credit, it refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a specific purchase.
This new edition of the report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise our market size estimates and 5-year forecasts.
The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
This report aims to answer a series of questions on the POS finance market:
- How does the market work? What changes have been recently?
- What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?
- Which types of retailers use it most frequently?
- How does it compare with alternative and substitute forms of finance?
- What role has new technology played in the market?
- What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?
- What future growth can be forecast? What are the risks to future market growth?
- What hard evidence is there to support views of historical and forecast POS finance market growth? What are the POS finance market drivers and how have they trended?
- How does the market compare with those in other countries?
- Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?
- In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?
- What do the leading UK retailers do to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- Summary
- About the author
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
2. About the Market
- POS finance is consumer credit for the purchase of specific goods or services
- POS finance is provided as unsecured personal loans
- Overview of market structure
- Overview of products
- Zero per cent finance
- Market size by the number of retailers
- Physical stores
- E-Commerce sites
- Total retailers
- Medical and associated finance
- Local case study: Salisbury
- Regulation of the POS market
- Regulatory requirements
- Obtaining FCA authorisations
- Increasing the use of technology for applications
- Acceptance rates
- POS terms offered by leading retailers
- Adjacent markets include store cards and credit accounts
- Store cards and credit accounts
- Credit cards
- Personal loans
- Car finance
- Mobile phone subscriptions
- International comparisons with Europe, the US and Australia
3. Market size and growth
- Market size trends
- Market size since 2013
- Lender revenues
- Market drivers
- Retail sales
- Internet retail
- Consumer confidence
- GDP
- Credit card penetration and spending
- Consumer borrowing
- Interbank rates
- POS loan books as a proportion of retail sales
- Lender yields
- Bad debt rates
4. Competitive landscape
- Financial performance of the leading operators
- Overall market shares by lenders
- Market share by sectors and leading retailers
- Market share of independent retailers
- Volumes per independent retailers
5. Broker platform provider profiles
- Divido Financial Services Ltd.
- Description
- History
- Financials
- Example clients
- Klarna
- Deko (Pay4Later)
- V12 Retail Finance Ltd
- TrustaGo.
6. Lender profiles
- Home Retail Group Card Services Ltd.
- Description
- History
- Financials
- Recent News
- Azule Ltd (t/a Azule Finance)
- Barclays Partner Finance (Clydesdale Financial Services)
- BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Creation Consumer Finance Ltd)
- Close Brothers Ltd. (Klarna)
- Hitachi Capital
- IKANO Bank AB
- OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd
- Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)
- PayPal
- Rematch Credit Limited (DivideBuy)
- Secure Trust Bank Plc
- Shop Direct
- Other lender profiles
- Caledonian Consumer Finance
- Carnegie Consumer Finance
- ClearPay
- Conister Bank
- Honeycomb Finance Limited
- First Senior Finance Limited
- Lending Works Limited
- PayitMonthly Limited
- Payment Assist Limited
- Shawbrook Bank
- Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)
- Social Money Ltd (Payl8r)
- Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)
- Tymit Limited
- Vanquis Bank
7. Forecasts
- Key drivers remain broadly favourable
- Economic growth
- Consumer borrowing and retail sales growth
- Inflation
- Forecast lending levels
- Market revenue forecasts.
- Market risks
- No-deal Brexit
- Significant interest rate rises
- Other market risk factors
- Competitive risk: Amazon
- List of abbreviations
