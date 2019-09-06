Global and China's Valve Industries, 2019-2023: Focus on Major Manufacturers, Imports & Exports, Theats & Challenges, Supply & Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Global and China's Valve Industries, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global leading valve manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Japan and Germany. Famous valve enterprises include Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Cameron and KSB Group. They dominate the market through advanced technologies and worldwide manufacturing bases.

Global valve market is fiercely competitive and is becoming increasingly concentrated because of mergers and reorganizations. To reduce costs, many world-famous valve manufacturers are closing down their factories in North America, Europe and Japan and moving to China, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

Since China joined the WTO, its valve industry has been developing rapidly. China has the largest number of valve manufacturers and the largest volume of valve production. Currently, about 50% of global valve parts are purchased from China. More finished valve products are purchased from China considering factors like OEM. China has become the largest valve exporter in the world, but it still needs to import a large quantity of medium-high end valves every year.

There are over 1,000 valve manufacturers in China. Zhejiang is the largest and leading pump valve manufacturing base and sales center in China. Most of the valve enterprises in Zhejiang are small-sized ones, of which less than 500 have annual sales revenue above CNY 20 million and less than 50 have annual sales revenue above CNY 100 billion. China's valve market is fragmented, with CR10 below 10%.

In 2018, the production volume of valves in China was about 7.70 million tons, decreasing by about 2% YOY. Although the production volume is declining, the average price is increasing because the proportion of low-end products is decreasing. In recent years, the major driving forces for China's valve market are industries such as central air conditioning, energy, electric power and metallurgy.

For example, the market size of central air-conditioning in China exceeded CNY 90 billion in 2018. And as the Chinese government increases the investment in nuclear power, the installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 75 million kilowatts at the end of 2020. A 1-million-kilowatt nuclear power project needs refrigeration equipment worth about CNY 150 million to CNY 200 million. In the coming decade, the market size of refrigeration equipment for nuclear power projects will exceed CNY 10 billion.

Meanwhile, with the increasing fixed-asset investment, big projects such as the West-to-East Gas Piping Project and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project will need a large number of valves. In addition, with the advent of industrial automation, there is an increasing demand for valves from the petrochemical industry, electric power sector, metallurgy sector, chemical industry and urban construction.

The global economy is expected to grow in the next few years, which will push up fixed-asset investment and boost the valve market. As China accelerates urbanization, industrialization and infrastructure construction, fixed-asset investment will remain a major driving force for China's economic development for a long period of time - and the development of electric power, chemical industry, metallurgy, papermaking and water treatment will stimulate the demand for valves in China. The Chinese government's policies on promoting economic growth will also drive the development of China's valve industry.

Topics Covered

Development environment for global and China's valve industries

Supply of and demand for valves

Analysis of major valve manufacturers in the world

Competition on the valve market

Import and export of valves in China

Driving forces and market opportunities for the valve industry

Threats and challenges to global valve industry

Prospect of global valve industry from 2019 to 2023

Companies Mentioned



Azbil Group

Caleffi SPA

Cameron International Corporation

Chaoda Valves Group Co., Ltd.

CNNC SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Crane Company

Danfoss Group

Emerson

Flowserve

GE

Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co., Ltd.

Huanqiu Valve Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Hongcheng General Machinery Co., Ltd.

IMI

Jiangnan Valve Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Kitz Group

KSB Group

Lanzhou High Pressure Valve Co., Ltd.

Liangjing Group Co., Ltd.

Metso

Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Nihon KOSO Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Amico Copper Valves Manufacturing Inc.

Shanghai Lianggong Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shenfei Valve Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Wuzhou Valve Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Southern Valve Co., Ltd.

Zigong High Pressure Valve Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4zfvr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.