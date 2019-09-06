2G,3G and 4G Switch Off Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global 2G,3G and 4G Switch Off Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The second-generation technology (2G) is based on the global system for mobile communication (GSM). The technology makes available the services of text messages as well as picture messages across various networks. 3G technology is related to the speed and standard of accessing mobile devices. 3G technology makes the services of video conferencing, GPS, and mobile television possible. The enhanced speed and bandwidth are the keys features of 3G technology.

4G technology is a recent development. 4G technology enables ultra-broadband network access for mobile devices. The latest technology finds wide application in gaming services, cloud computing, HD mobile television, IP telephony, and much more. The technological advancements and the increased adoption of smart portable devices are driving the growth of the global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market.

Market Segmentation

The global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market are segmented on application, product, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is subdivided into message, data, voice, and video.

Based on the product, the global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market include 2G technology, 3G technology, and 4G technology.

Geographical Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into China, India, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The Europe region includes France, Russia, UK, Italy, and Germany. The South America region is subdivided into Argentina, Columbia, and Brazil. The North America region encompasses the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa region include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and the UAE.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a growth in the 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of smart portable devices like smartphones and tablets in the residential as well as corporate sectors is driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Market Players

The top market players of the global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market are Verizon, AT&T, Telefonica, China Mobile, NTT, America Movil, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, and Orange. Some of the other leading players in the market are China Unicom, KDDI, Bell Canada, AIS, T-Mobile, Korea Telecom, Telenor, SK Telecom, Telus, and Swisscom.

Latest Industry News

Advancements in technology are driving the latest market trend of the global 2G, 3G and 4G switch off market. 5G network is a recent addition to the market.

In August 2019, BhartiAirtel, a leading telecom company, is expected to switch off all its 3G networks across India by the end of March 2020 and offer 4G networks to enhance the customer experiences.

In August 2019, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have teamed up to prove 5G services in Germany. The 5G technology is capable of providing data speeds that are 20 times faster than the 4G networks. The collaboration will help in tapping the growing demand for the latest mobile technology at the industrial sites in Germany.

