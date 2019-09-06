Sage Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards

/EIN News/ -- The awards initiative honors the best of the US accounting community by recognizing accountants and bookkeepers who have made a positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself.



ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards.

The awards initiative honors the best of the US accounting community by recognizing accountants and bookkeepers who have made a positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself.

The winners were announced immediately following Accountex on September 4, 2019. The inaugural winners include:

Bookkeeper Partner of the Year: Dawn Reshen-Doty, CEO, Benay Enterprises Inc.

Dawn Reshen-Doty, CEO, Benay Enterprises Inc. Accountant Partner of the Year: Jessica Oskvig, Partner, Oskvig Accounting

Jessica Oskvig, Partner, Oskvig Accounting Innovator Award: Jennifer Dymond, CEO, Spire Consulting Services

Jennifer Dymond, CEO, Spire Consulting Services Social Influencer Award: Shayna Chapman, Founder and Chief Strategist, Shaynaco LLC

Shayna Chapman, Founder and Chief Strategist, Shaynaco LLC Community Spirit Award: Kenneth J. Healy, CPA, Principal, Diversified Financial Solutions, PC

“I’m incredibly excited to be accepting this award as a steward of the modern accounting community,” said Jennifer Dymond, CEO, Spire Consulting Services. “It’s an honor to have been recognized for my contributions to the accounting profession and I greatly appreciate Sage for showing support to the community.”

The winners have been selected out of 70 nominations received from across the country. A panel of judges ranked submissions based on key criteria, such as best embodiment of the award and the scope of positive impact on the candidates’ respective communities. The judges included:

Ed Kless, Senior Director of Partner Development and Strategy, Sage





Gary Boomer, Visionary & Strategist of Boomer Consulting, Inc.





Mark Koziel, EVP, Public Accounting, AICPA

“We want to thank our fantastic winners of the Circle of Excellence awards,” said Stone De Souza, VP, Accountant Solutions, Sage. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to show this community that we care about their contributions to society; we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Additional resources

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13,000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through the Sage Foundation.

