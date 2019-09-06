Press Release - FAA Proposes $514,558 Civil Penalty Against Aerospace Support International for Allegedly Misleading Customers About Parts Airworthiness

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking a $514,558 civil penalty against Aerospace Support International, LLC, of Doral, Fla., for allegedly selling ball bearings without the proper airworthiness documentation.

The bearings are used in a component that ensures that the aircraft generator provides a steady stream of electrical power to the aircraft.

The FAA alleges that between March 2015 and July 2017, the aerospace parts broker intentionally duplicated the proper airworthiness documentation of bearings it purchased legitimately to fraudulently attest to the airworthiness of dozens of other bearings it sold to four separate companies.

The agency also alleges the company duplicated other paperwork that documented the bearings were made to an industry or commercial standard by an FAA-approved parts manufacturer. Aerospace Support Internationals deliberate and intentional action resulted in a serious risk to the flying public, the FAA alleges.

Aerospace Support International has asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.



