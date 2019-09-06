Global Hair Transplant Market by Method, Product, Therapy, Gender, Service Provider, and Region - Forecast to 2025
The "Hair Transplant Market, by Methods, Products, Therapy, Gender (Male, Female), Service Provider, Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hair Transplant Market is expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Hair transplant has become more popular and so has gained more commercial interest. On an estimate nearly 60 percent of men and some 40 percent of women across the world experience hair loss.
Some of the factors responsible for hair loss among the people are stress, deteriorating water condition, malnutrition, aging, illness, medication, genetics, etc. With the growing hair loss rate, the demand for hair transplant surgeries and related treatment is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the forecast period as well.
Hair loss is one of the significant factors that will foster the global hair transplant market growth over the projection period. Increasing patient pool in developing countries, significant success rate and increased hair transplant procedures coupled with innovative technologies also help hair transplant market to grow seamlessly in the near future.
Further, rising people preference towards individual appearance and physical wellbeing have increased the demand for hair transplant substantially which indeed will help the growth for Global Hair Transplant Market in the upcoming years.
Key Highlights
- By Methods - Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method holds significant market
- By Products - Multivitamins is expected to grow at highest CAGR
- By Therapy - Laser Therapy and Stem Cell Therapy together account for the majority of market share
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Hair Transplant Market
5. Market Share - Hair Transplant Analysis
5.1 By Method
5.2 By Product
5.3 By Therapy
5.4 By Gender
5.5 By End-user
5.6 By Region
6. Method - Hair Transplant Market
6.1 Fue
6.2 Fut
7. Product - Hair Transplant Market
7.1 Gel
7.2 Serum
7.3 Drugs
7.4 Multivitamins
7.5 Others
8. Therapy - Hair Transplant Market
8.1 Platelet-rich plasma
8.2 Stem cell therapy
8.3 Laser therapy
8.4 Others
9. Gender - Hair Transplant Market
9.1 Male
9.2 Female
10. End-User - Hair Transplant Market
10.1 Dermatology clinics
10.2 Trichology clinics
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Others
11. Region - Hair Transplant Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia- Pacific
11.4 Others
12. Growth Drivers
12.1 Increasing Popularity of Hair Transplants
12.2 Growing Disposable Income of the People
12.3 Growing usage of Top Drugs Dosage
12.4 Technological Advancements in Hair Loss Treatment Procedures
12.5 Rise in the Number of Surgical Hair Restoration Procedures
13. Key Challenges
13.1 Hair Transplants are Expensive Procedure
13.2 Transplant Density is Limited
13.3 Black Market Clinics & Unlicensed Personnel
14. Company Analysis
14.1 Restoration Robotics Inc.
14.1.1 Resent Development & Initiatives
14.1.2 Sales
14.2 Sisram Medical Ltd.
14.2.1 Resent Development & Initiatives
14.2.2 Sales
14.3 CUTERA, Inc.
14.3.1 Resent Development & Initiatives
14.3.2 Sales
