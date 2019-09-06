Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market Insights, Scope, Size, Sales, Overview, Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM). Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization. 

Scope of the Report:

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers' internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 

SAP SE 
Automatic Data Processing, LLC 
Ultimate Software Group, Inc. 
Linkedin (Microsoft) 
Oracle Corporation 
Workday 
Ceridian HCM, Inc. 
Kronos, Inc. 
Infor 
IBM Corporation 
Cornerstone OnDemand 
Paycom Software, Inc. 
Intuit 
SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft) 
Sage 
Epicor Software 
Accenture 
Workforce Software 
Zenefits 
Ramco Systems 
EPAY Systems 
PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Talent Acquisition 
Talent Management 
HR Core Administration

Market segment by Application, split into 
Healthcare 
Financial Services 
Government/Non-Profit 
Retail/Wholesale 
Professional/Technical Services 
Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

