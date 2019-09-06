Atossa Genetics to Present September 10 at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel of Atossa Genetics will be a featured presenter at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investor Conference on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Mr. Guse will provide an overview of the Company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors may request a meeting time by contacting Scott Gordon at Core IR, either by calling 516-222-2560 or via Scottg@coreir.com . A copy of Mr. Guse’s presentation is available at https://www.atossagenetics.com/investors/ .

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Atossa Genetics Company Contact:

Atossa Genetics, Inc.

Kyle Guse

CFO and General Counsel

Office: 800-351-3902

kyle.guse@atossagenetics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Gordon

CoreIR

377 Oak Street

Concourse 2

Garden City, NY 11530

Office: 516.222.2560

scottg@CoreIR.com



