Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing Innovative Drug-Delivery Discovery

Drugs play an essential role in treating anything from a mild headache to life-threatening disease — and everything in between. While effectiveness of drugs is what most often captures the spotlight, that effectiveness is closely associated with the drug-delivery technology used, and innovation in this space may have a huge impact on how successful a drug can be. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s DehydraTECH(TM) may be the most novel form of drug delivery discovered in decades. Fatty acids used in the technology mask the smell and taste of the drug and potentially greatly reduce stomach upset. This allows it to be added to all sorts of foods and drinks — oral delivery — without relying on artificial flavors or loads of sugar to mask a drug. This is useful not just for nicotine but for other pharmaceuticals as well.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology, which promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .

