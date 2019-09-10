“Back 2 School Night” at Allentown Charter School to Feature Parent Info, Games, & More

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will be holding a "Back 2 School" Night

“Back 2 School Night” at Executive Education Academy Charter School will start the 2019-2020 school year with fun, games, and prizes.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will be welcoming students back to class with an exciting evening of games, food, and prizes. Students and their families are invited to attend “Back 2 School Night” on Wednesday, September 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.The annual tradition has become the unofficial start of the school year and allows parents to explore their child’s school, meet faculty and staff, and learn about the important resources available to them.“During the evening, we are going to hold an informational session on Parent Portal so parents know how they can get alerts, view their child’s grades, and access important resources,” explains Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school The evening will also feature family games, food and refreshments, and other fun prizes.The event will be held at EEACS, located at 555 Union Boulevard in Allentown.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



