Global Sexual Lubricant Market Outlook & Forecast, 2019-2024 - LifeStyles, BioFilm, Church & Dwight, KarexBerhad, and Reckitt Benckiser Dominate the Landscape

The Global Sexual Lubricant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the sexual lubricant market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global sexual lubricant market.

Increased promotional and marketing activities, the significant influence of the internet on end-users' purchasing behaviour and Increased acceptance among women are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual lubricant market during the forecast period.



The market is witnessing the emergence of several local sexual lubricant manufacturers, who are giving competition to well-established manufacturers. The private-label brands constitute a significant chunk of market share in the US with their retail sales worth over $50 million. Also, several other private label brands such as Tesco, Boots, Asda, and Superdrug are gaining prominence in UK's personal lubricant market. Further, the increased advertisement and branding is also boosting the sale of lubes. Vendors are using online platforms and aggressive pricing strategies to attract more consumers. The US, China, Japan, and India are expected to witness high traction for personal lubes.



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by distribution, end-user, product, and geography.

The water-based sexual lubricant segment constitutes the majority of the global sexual lubricant market share. Owing to factors such as compatibility with condoms, cost-effectiveness, and safety in terms of condom failure, water-based lube is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users. Furthermore, some of the long-lasting lubricants are also sold as vaginal moisturizers and are gaining traction in the sexual lubricant market. K-Y Jelly/Liquid, ID Glide, Trojan H2O Closer, Sliquid H2O are some of the widely used water-based lubricants available in the market. The silicone-based sexual lubricant market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period

Men are the largest user of personal lubes. The key reason for the growth can be attributed to dominant societal status provided to male user due to which they are considered as a dominant partner during sexual intercourse. However, due to increased sexual awareness and urge in female end-users, the personal lubricants market is witnessing an increase introduction of feminine centric products. The emergence of such start-ups has resulted in the breaking of taboos associated with women's sexuality and their sexual health-related concerns and is driving the global sexual lubricant market.



Sexual lubricants are primarily sold through retail distribution channels such as sex specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Hence, retail sales constitute a majority market share and is likely to remain the dominant distribution channel in the global sexual lubricant market. The entry of condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Karex, and Church & Dwight in the market has increased the sale of personal lubes through retail stores such as sex specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. Online sale is gaining traction and emerging as a popular distribution channel for buying personal lubricants.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Market by End-users

Male

Female

Geographical Analysis

The increased popularity of sexual lubricants and introduction of innovative lubricants such as hybrid sexual lubricants is driving the sexual lubricant market in North America. Further, the growing popularity of adult stores, increasing proliferation of private label sexual lubricant brands, and a relaxed attitude toward sexuality among US nationals are also contributing to the market growth.

The high demand for water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants is driving the market in Europe. They are witnessing high demand in the region due to increased demand as a mainstream consumer sexual well-being product. APAC is emerging as a potential market for personal lubes. The increased per capita income, rapid urbanization, and growing awareness of sexual wellness products are boosting the market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global sexual lubricant market is moderately fragmented with many international players providing sexual lubricants with high functionality and designs. The adoption rate of these products has been increasing moderately. This has led to the entry of many vendors to cater to the increased demand. Further, intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions in the market. These players compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety.



Key Vendors

LifeStyles

BioFilm

Church & Dwight

KarexBerhad

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Vendors

Bodywise

B. Cumming

CalExotics

Cupid Limited

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

ID Lubricants

InnovusPharma

Kaamastra

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

PHE

Pjur Group

Sensuous Beauty

Sliquid

The Yes Yes Company

Tenga

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

XR

