Car Rentals: Worldwide Market Analysis (2014-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024)

This report provides an analysis of the Car Rental Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Car Rental Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Car Rental market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Global car rental market valued at USD 79.5 billion in 2018 has emerged as one of the most prominent services in the urban transport sector and has shown considerable growth over the years; and as more and more people seek alternative solutions to car ownership, e.g. car and/or ride sharing, rentals are becoming increasingly popular. With the growth in tourism sector and business activities all around the globe, car rental industry has taken a big leap, imparting best services to the common people & executives.



Mobility is an existing megatrend and emerging car rental companies are key providers of flexible transport solutions. New segments and applicants have driven recent modification in the market place, creating challenges as well as new growth opportunities for existing operators. Mobility is primarily escalated by changing consumer attitudes, urbanization and other societal changes, e.g. an increased focus on the sharing economy. In the past few years, mobility has emerged as a new platform and it has been steering the car rental industry towards a much more rewarding future.



Further, car rental companies are gradually expanding their business near the airport locations. Since the high cost of airport services was the major drawback for the industry, new strategies by the market leaders has been creating more car rental opportunities for both the service providers and users. Alliances of car rental companies with airlines is the new approach to commercialize these facilities in the market.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Customer - Business, Leisure

Analysis By Application - Airport, Off-Airport

Analysis By Type - Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

Regional Market Analysis - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Customer - Business, Leisure

Analysis By Application - Airport, Off-Airport

Analysis By Type - Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Car Rental Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Customer - Business, Leisure

Analysis By Application - Airport, Off-Airport

Analysis By Type - Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisition Activities of Key Industry Players

Product Benchmarking of key industry players

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Hertz Global Holdings, Enterprise Holdings, Avis Budget Group, Europcar, Sixt A.G., China Auto Rental Inc., eHi Car Services, Uber Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Car Rental Outlook



5. Global Car Rental Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Car Rental Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Car Rental Market, By Customer

6.1.1 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Customer, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.1.2 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Customer, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.1.3 Market Opportunity of Global Car Rental Market - By Customer

6.1.4 Global Business Travellers Car Rental Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.5 Global Leisure Travellers Car Rental Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.2 Global Car Rental Market, By Application

6.2.1 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Application, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.2.2 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Application, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.2.3 Market Opportunity of Global Car Rental Market - By Application

6.2.4 Global Airport Car Rental Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.2.4 Global Off-Airport Car Rental Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Car Rental Market, By Type

6.3.1 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Type, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.3.2 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Type, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.3.3 Market Opportunity of Global Car Rental Market - By Type

6.3.4 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Type, By Value (2014-2024)



7. Global Car Rental Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Car Rental Market, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.1.2 Global Car Rental Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)



8. North America Car Rental Market: Growth and Forecast



9. Europe Car Rental Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Car Rental Market: Growth and Forecast



11. Rest of the World (ROW) Car Rental Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Global Car Rental Market Growth Drivers

12.2. Global Car Rental Market Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Car Rental Market



15. SWOT Analysis - Car Rental Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Overview of Key Industry Players

16.2 Global Car Rental Market: Company Share Analysis

16.3 Product Benchmarking

16.3.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players in Car Rental Market, By Customer

16.3.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players in Car Rental Market, By Application

16.4 Merger and Acquisition Activities in the Global Car Rental Market



17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



18. Company Profiles

18.1 Hertz Global Holdings

18.2 Enterprise Holdings

18.3 Avis Budget Group

18.4 Europcar

18.5 Sixt SE

18.6 China Auto Rental Inc.

18.7 eHi Car Services

18.8 Uber Technologies Inc.



