Food And Beverages Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Food And Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Food And Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Food And Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The global food and beverages market represents a huge industry in itself and is marked by the growing popular trends across the world. One can easily find the brick and mortar business at every corner. The industry represents a high margin, profitable industry which has grown in recent years thanks to the evolution of the advanced technology.

The food and beverage market can be subdivided into several subcategories, ranging from packaged food products to the dairy products and the carbonated drinks industry. The rising population needs products that suits there buds while providing the essential elements in the body.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Amy's Kitchen

Nature's Path Food

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group

AMCON Distributing

Albert's Organic

General Mills

Organic Farm Foods

EVOL Foods

Kellogg

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the food and beverages industry. The robust supply chain, coupled with advanced technologies, has been a major driving force. One particular section that has been growing lately is the organic food industry. More and more people are becoming aware of their health and hence are in search of organic products which are free form any kind of pesticide and inorganic fertilizers. The governments seem to be pushing the reforms as the soil starts losing its fertility after a few years of farming.

However, the limited land space has been a major limiting factor. The global hunger index is rising fast, and farmers are running out of space to grow more products on existing land. To combat the growing concern, scientists have come up with vertical farming methods which are highly efficient in comparison to the other farming methods.

On the other side, the beverage section is enjoying great demand. The rising income of the millennials has helped the industry flourish well, even in the worst economic conditions.

Key Geographies

The developed nations with better per capita income has been the major market for the food and beverages industry. The millennial also has a positive impact on the industry. The United States has emerged out to be the clear winner, while Europe comes next. The disposal income and the love for different cuisines have helped the market flourish in the region. The Asia Pacific region has also emerged out to be a major market thanks to the colossal population in the region. China and India have been the major market, and the market is driven by the love for fast foods in the region.

Key players in the market

The global food and beverages industry represents a huge industry and is characterized by several other factors. Some of the prominent names leading the race are Amy’s Kitchen, Nature’s path food, Kellogg, EVOL and many others. These companies have been in the industry for decades now and know the industry inside out. But as the market continues to expand, new players are expected to make a debut in the industry.

