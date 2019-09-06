Online Food Delivery & Takeaway: Global Market Review (2014-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024) Featuring Delivery Hero, Foodpanda, Just Eat, Takeaway.com, Grubhub, Foodler, Deliveroo, Ubereats, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market (2019 Edition) - Analysis By Order Type (Delivery, Takeaway & Dine-in), By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Company Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the online food delivery market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the report, the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market was valued at USD 53,578.5 million the year 2018. The market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.46% during 2019-2024.



Globally, the growth in the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway has been chiefly supported by ever increasing youth population with growing internet penetration in most of the countries around the world backed with escalating smartphone users and enhanced number of consumers opting online delivery platforms due to convenience and ease of delivery at their doorstep.



Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to escalating population growth with changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers with growing number of consumers preferring to try new cuisines from around the world.



Also, the online platforms are offering various promotional offers and cashbacks that will be propelling the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market in 2019.



Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America include presence of major leading Online Food Delivery and Takeaway companies such as Ubereats, JustEat, GrubHub, Domino's among others. These players are focusing on expanding their reach in the region, offering timely delivery to customers and partnering up with more restaurants to offer variety of food products to consumers, thereby infusing growth in the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market.



Scope of the Report



Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Order Type, By value - Delivery, Takeaway, Dine-In

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Order Type, By value - Delivery, Takeaway, Dine-In

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, UAE

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - Size, Growth and Forecast

By Order Type, By value - Delivery, Takeaway, Dine-In

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd, Takeaway.com N.V., Grubhub Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Pizza Hut Inc, Foodler Inc, Deliveroo, Ubereats

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)

6.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Delivery Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Delivery Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Takeaway Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway - Takeaway Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type



7. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway: Competitive Positioning and Market Share of Leading Companies

7.1 Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Competitive Positioning

7.2 Market Share of Leading Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Companies



8. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Regional Analysis



9. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Region



10. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - Regional Share



11. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis

11.1 By Value (2014-2018)

11.2 By Value (2019-2024)



12. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis

12.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)

12.1.1 North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Order Type (2014-2024)

12.2 Market Attractiveness of North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type



13. Market Attractiveness Chart of North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country



14. North America Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share

14.1 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market

14.1.1 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2014-2018)

14.1.2 US Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2019-2024)

14.1.3 By Order Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

14.2 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market

14.2.1 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2014-2018)

14.2.2 Canada Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Value (2019-2024)

14.2.3 By Order Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)



15. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis

15.1 By Value (2014-2018)

15.2 By Value (2019-2024)



16. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market : Segment Analysis

16.1 By Order Type (2018, 2024)

16.1.1 Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, By Order Type (2014-2024)

16.2 Market Attractiveness of Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Order Type



17. Market Attractiveness Chart of Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country



18. Europe Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share



19. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: An Analysis



20. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis



21. Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country



22. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share



23. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market : An Analysis



24. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Segment Analysis



25. Market Attractiveness Chart of Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market - By Country



26. Rest of the World Online Food Delivery and Takeaways Market - Country Share



27. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Drivers



28. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Restraints



29. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Trends



30. SWOT Analysis



31. Major Innovations in Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market



32. Competitive Landscape



33. Company Profiles



Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

Foodpanda GmbH

Just Eat Holding Ltd

Takeaway.com N.V.

Grubhub Inc

Domino's Pizza Inc

Pizza Hut Inc

Foodler Inc

Deliveroo

Ubereats

