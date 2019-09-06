All Plumbing, Inc. Wins Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award

All Plumbing has been providing excellent customer service since 1970.

Virginia-based plumbing contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service.

We work hard to satisfy our clients, and being awarded for doing our job well is quite an accomplishment.” — Kabir Shafik

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Plumbing, Inc. has just brought home the prestigious Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award for the eighth consecutive year by earning the highest possible customer satisfaction rating of 5 stars.

Family owned and operated since 1970, All Plumbing is an established “neighborhood plumber” that meets the needs of commercial and residential clients throughout all of northern Virginia.

“We do it all — old, new, repair and replace,” says President/Senior Project Manager Kabir Shafik. “However, what we specialize in are main sewer replacements and installations, main water line replacements and installations, and hydro-jetting. We have procured the latest technology and machinery to help us with making these large jobs more efficient and cost-effective.”

All Plumbing combines the best of both a big and small company, allowing it to handle large jobs with a personal touch. “As a smaller scale company we’re able to focus well on our clients in our service area, and can better build relationships with them,” says Shafik.

Friendly, knowledgeable service is just part of the job at All Plumbing, and a key component in guaranteeing satisfied customers every time. “We have dozens of repeat clients that refer us to their friends and family as well,” says Shafik.

Excellent customer service begins at the office. “Our business and work ethic is phenomenal,” says General Manager Kewin Greenhill. “Our employees are very professional and know a great deal about plumbing to better assist with any plumbing questions. And calls will always be answered by a live representative who is knowledgeable in the field to answer any plumbing issues or questions customers may have. The office personnel ask as many questions as possible so that the technicians are prepared when they arrive at the customer’s location.”

“We pride ourselves on the quality of customer service we provide,” says Shafik. “We work hard to satisfy our clients, and being awarded for doing our job well is quite an accomplishment.”

Given the company’s eight consecutive Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction, All Plumbing’s customers are not shy about singing its praises.

“[I] just can’t say enough how great they have been for our needs!” says Bruce B. “I’ve used them multiple times now and each time has been a pleasure. Kewin, the owner/manager has shown over and over he has integrity, knowledge of the craft, cares for the customer's needs, and even came up with a great creative solution to an issue that could have been very troublesome. Not sure other companies would have taken the time to have done so. If you have plumbing issues, I can't recommend them enough. I finally have plumbing services that can be trusted to do the job right, and are truly looking to help the customer. Nice to find these days.”

In addition to caring for customers, All Plumbing takes good care of its community. Among the charities the company supports are The Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation, the Special Olympics Foundation, Doctors without Borders, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. “We are also proud members of the Associa Cares program, which helps families who have been victims of natural devastations rebuild their homes and provides them with temporary living,” says Marketing Manager Lehn Tanangco.

Pulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction, real estate and trades industries, such as All Plumbing, which have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer reviews, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award.

About All Plumbing

All Plumbing is master licensed, bonded and insured. All of its plumbers are certified and have an average of more than 20 years of experience. All Plumbing guarantees all of its work no matter how large or small the job, and offers 24-7 emergency service. For more information, call 703-525-7973 or go online to www.allplumbing.com. Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AllPlumbingInc/ or visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/all-plumbing-inc-Arlington-VA.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service. Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.







