Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market Outlook Report, 2019 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mucus clearance devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of respiratory disease throughout the globe

Supportive regulatory environment for the development and sale of mucus clearance devices

Addition of latest ergonomic features to the existing mucus clearance devices which increases patient compliance and associated concordance



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the largest indication segment for mucus clearance devices market. The major causative agent responsible for the progression of its disease etiology is prolonged exposure to lung irritants which causes severe damage to the lower reparatory tracts and lung alveoli.



A constant rise in tobacco consumption worldwide and increasing air pollution at an alarming rate will further accentuate the incidence rate of COPD throughout the globe. Bronchiectasis has gained tremendous attention in the last decade on account of the constant rise in the number of antibiotic-resistant patients suffering from an acute lung infection.



High-frequency chest wall oscillation device is reigning the product segment for mucus clearance devices segment. The latest value addition to the existing device such as vibration at varying intensities and frequency ensures patient comfort and associated concordance. Rising demand from homecare settings and rehabilitation centers further bolster the HFCWO devices market growth.



Oscillating positive expiratory pressure will be highlighting excellent growth during the forecast period on account of its double benefit in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis such as clearance of excess fluids from the lungs and significant reduction in gas trapping and improvement in the ventilation of the lungs.



North America accounts for a market share of 35.1% and is the dominating regional segment for mucus clearance devices market. Growing incidence of chronic pulmonary disease and subsequent growth in the smoking population together drive the market growth in the North America region.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Indication, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Mucus Clearance Devices Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Indication

4.1. Overview

4.2. Bronchiectasis

4.3. Cystic Fibrosis

4.4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation Device

5.3. Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation Flutter Device

5.4. Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Device



Chapter 6. Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Mucus Clearance Devices Market Analysis, 2017- 2027

6.2.1. North America Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Indication, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Product, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Mucus Clearance Devices Market, by Country, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Mucus Clearance Devices Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.4. Asia Pacific Mucus Clearance Devices Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.5. Latin America Mucus Clearance Devices Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.6. Middle East and Africa Mucus Clearance Devices Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allergan PLC

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Electromed Inc.

7.3. Hill-Rom Inc.

7.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.5. Monaghan Medical Corporation

7.6. Respiratory Technologies Inc.

7.7. Smiths Medical

7.8. Thayer Medical Corporation

7.9. Vortran Medical Technology Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6om61

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.