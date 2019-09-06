Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, 2015-2019 & 2027 - Rising Demand for Affordable, Managed Security Service Providers
The Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market includes are growing preferences for cyber risk insurance, increasing focus on privacy & security of connected cars, and rising demand for affordable managed security service providers.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Preferences for Cyber Risk Insurance
3.1.2 Increasing Focus on Privacy & Security of Connected Cars
3.1.3 Rising Demand for Affordable, Managed Security Service Providers
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Form
4.1 External Cloud Services
4.2 In-Vehicle
5 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security
5.1 Wireless Security
5.2 Application Security
5.3 Endpoint Security
5.4 Network Security
5.5 Cloud Security
6 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Solution
6.1 Hardware-Based
6.2 Software-Based
6.3 Professional Service
6.4 Integration
7 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Technology
7.1 Managed Security Services
7.2 Consulting Services
7.3 Unified Threat Management
7.4 Other Technologies
8 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle
8.1 Commercial Vehicle
8.1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
8.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.2 Passenger Car
9 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Electric Vehicle
9.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
10 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application
10.1 Telematics System
10.2 Infotainment System
10.3 Powertrain System
10.4 Body Control & Comfort System
10.5 Communication System
10.6 Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System
10.7 Onboard Diagnostics (OBD)
11 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Aptiv
13.2 Continental AG
13.3 Denso Corporation
13.4 eScrypt GmbH
13.5 Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.
13.6 Harman International
13.7 Honeywell International Inc.
13.8 Karamba Security
13.9 NXP
13.10 Saferide Technologies Ltd.
13.11 Symantec Corporation
13.12 Trillium Secure Inc.
13.13 Vector Informatik GmbH
