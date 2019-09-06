Global Edutainment Market Projected to Witness a CAGR of 17% Over 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edutainment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edutainment market was is set to grow with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018.



The global edutainment market is driven by increasing investment in the education technology sector. The investment in the edutech sector has increased significantly in the past five years. In 2017, the investment in the edutech sector was estimated to be approximately US$ 9.5 bn with an increase of more than 30% as compared to 2016.



The growing penetration of internet services and technological advancement in the education sector is attracting investment. Also, it has been noticed that out of more than US$ 37 bn in the education technology since 1997, over 60% of the investment comes from the past three years. This is encouraging the adoption of the edutainment market. Moreover, the integration of the AI, augmented reality and virtual reality into the education sector is driving the market growth.



The edutainment market is characterized by an age group segment into 0-12 years, 13-18 years, 19-25 years, and over 25 years. The age group 0-12 years is dominating the edutainment market with the majority share in the revenue in 2018. The increasing focus of educational institutes to provide personalized education content to the students.



Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies into the learning model is further accelerating market growth. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of the smartphone and internet services across the region are the adoption of the edutainment market. The increasing disposable income of the individuals in the region is augmenting the market growth.



Moreover, the increasing urbanization across developing countries is driving the demand for education services.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Edutainment Market

2.1.1 Global Edutainment Market, by Game Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Edutainment Market, by Facility Size, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Edutainment Market, by Revenue Source, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global Edutainment Market, by Age Group, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.5 Global Edutainment Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Edutainment Vendors, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Edutainment Market, By Game Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global Edutainment Market Value Share, by Game Type, 2018 & 2027 (Value, %)

4.2 Interactive

4.3 Non Interactive

4.4 Explorative

4.5 Hybrid



Chapter 5 Global Edutainment Market, by Facility Size

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global Edutainment Market Value Share, by Facility Size, 2018 & 2027 (Value, %)

5.2 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

5.3 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

5.4 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

5.5 >40,000 Sq. Ft.



Chapter 6 Global Edutainment Market, by Revenue Source

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Edutainment Market Value Share, by Revenue Source, 2018 & 2027 (Value, %)

6.2 Entry Fees & Tickets

6.3 Food & Beverage

6.4 Merchandising

6.5 Advertising

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Global Edutainment Market, by Age Group

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Global Edutainment Market Value Share, by Age Group, 2018 & 2027 (Value, %)

7.2 0-12 years

7.3 13-18 years

7.4 19-25 years

7.5 Over 25 years

7.5.1 Global Edutainment Market Value from Over 25 years, 2017 - 2027(US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 North America Edutainment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe Edutainment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Edutainment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Edutainment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ConveGenius

12.2 CurioCity

12.3 Grey Sim

12.4 Kidz Holding S.A.L.

12.5 Kidzania

12.6 Kindercity

12.7 Legoland Discovery Center

12.8 Little Explorers

12.9 Mattle Play Town

12.10 Plabo

12.11 Pororo Parks

12.12 Totter's Otterville



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il84cj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

