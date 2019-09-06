Media advisory: Canada’s unions to put fairness at the heart of election campaign in the GTA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are launching a cross-Canada tour ahead of next month’s federal election to promote priority issues with workers. CLC President Hassan Yussuff will be in Toronto to launch the national tour, which includes training for union activists. The training will help prepare workers to canvass their communities in battleground ridings across the GTA and throughout Canada. He will be available to speak to media about “A Fair Canada for Everyone,” the CLC’s federal election campaign, which launched on Labour Day.



Canada’s unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities.

Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President What: CLC Campaign School Where: OPSEU Region 5 Membership Centre, 31 Wellesley St. When: September 7, 2 p.m.

To arrange an interview on or before this event, please contact:



Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca

Amy Boughner

National Representative, Media Relations

613-247-8951 or aboughner@clcctc.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.