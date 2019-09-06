Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is a water pipe tobacco. It is available in different flavors and can be single or mixed. Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is consumed globally for its relaxing and energizing effect. The product is very indulgent and pleases sensor owing to which it has an intense appeal among its users. They are prepared in a very innovative way. The consumption of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is catching the attention of the new generation who mark it as a fashion statement. Moreover, due to the rise in theme-based Cafe Culture, it is becoming more popular.

Rapid urbanization and various changes in lifestyle are causing great uptake for the global hookah (shisha) tobacco market. Due to its easy availability, the use of it in the household is also expected to increase with time. The product also comes cheap due to which its permeation among diverse strata of the society becomes easier. Innovative and attractive packaging of hookah is also expected to garner substantial revenue for the market. At the same time, various competitors are trying to increase their individual revenues by increasing their product ranges. This can also impact the market substantially.

The global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market can also face certain restraints due to the strict regulations imposed by the regulatory authority in different regions for the presence of carcinogens in the product.



Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3715182-world-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-research-report-2024

Key Players of Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market =>

The main players in the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market are Al-Tawareg Tobacco, Eastern Tobacco, Nakhla, AlFakherdr, Godfrey Phillips India, AL-Waha, MujeebSons, Mazaya, Shiazo, Dekang, Haze Tobacco, Cloud Tobacco, AL RAYAN Hookah, Fumari, Starbuzz, Social Smoke, Fantasia, and Alchemist tobacco.



Segmentation:

The global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market can be segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and application. This segmentation aims at providing better insights regarding various factors that can be of great importance.

Based on the product, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market includes Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor. Various flavors, such as Watermelon, Apple, Mint, Licorice, Cherry, Chocolate, and Cappuccino are available. Sometimes, this also comes in regional flavors as well. The flavor can be light, mild and strong in its impact.

Based on the application, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market, can be segmented into Group use and Personal use. In case of group use, it is consumed highly during parties, traditional occasions, etc.



Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market shows promising potential in Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The region-specific analysis brings out demographic challenges, which can be explored to their fullest potential for optimum market results.

In the Middle East and the southern region of Asia, Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is a part of the local tradition. Due to the increase in theme-based cafe culture, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market is gaining huge popularity and is coming out of the limitations of the personal usage.

North America and Europe will drive the market due to this cafe culture and both these regions have strong expenditure capabilities. The worldwide market share of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is likely to grow extensively in the coming years. High per capita income is also expected to provide tailwind to the regional market.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3715182-world-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-research-report-2024







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.