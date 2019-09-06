Smart Water Management (SWM) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market 2019 Edition

Smart Water Management (SWM) uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and real-time data and responses as an integral part of the solution for water management challenges.

Increasing scarcity, quality issues, climate volatility and rising energy risks along with aging infrastructure are expected to favorably impact the industry growth.

In 2018, the global Smart Water Management (SWM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Water Management (SWM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Management (SWM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd

Aclara

Badger Meter

Cisco

Elster

General Electric (GE)

HydroPoint Data Systems

IBM Corporation

Itron

Mueller Systems

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Siemens

Tata Consultancy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Devices

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Water Regulatory Authorities

Utilities

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Water Management (SWM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Water Management (SWM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

