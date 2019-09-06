Smart Water Management (SWM) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Industry
Smart Water Management (SWM) uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and real-time data and responses as an integral part of the solution for water management challenges.
Increasing scarcity, quality issues, climate volatility and rising energy risks along with aging infrastructure are expected to favorably impact the industry growth.
In 2018, the global Smart Water Management (SWM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Water Management (SWM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Management (SWM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd
Aclara
Badger Meter
Cisco
Elster
General Electric (GE)
HydroPoint Data Systems
IBM Corporation
Itron
Mueller Systems
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Sensus
Siemens
Tata Consultancy Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Devices
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Water Regulatory Authorities
Utilities
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Water Management (SWM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Water Management (SWM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
