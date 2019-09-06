Global Paints & Coatings Industry Forecast to 2024 - Leading Players are Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun, and Hempel

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of paints & coatings is projected to grow from USD 147.24 billion in 2018 to USD 199.88 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%, during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the housing and construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income are driving the paints & coatings market. Technological advancements in end-use industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, wood, and general industrial are also supporting growth.



APAC is the fastest-growing paints & coatings market due to the rapid infrastructural activities in the region, triggered by the availability of raw materials, low-cost labor, and Asia's increasing trade relations with other regions and private sector involvement. The rising population and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies of APAC also contribute significantly to the market growth. In developed regions, such as North America and Europe, the constant rise in passenger car ownership is acting as a driver or the paints & coatings market.



The major players in the global paints & coatings market are Sherwin-Williams (US), PPG Industries (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), and Hempel (Denmark). These players opted for inorganic growth through mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships.

For instance, in 2019, PPG completed the acquisition of automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath, which will help to strengthen its position in the automotive coatings market.

In March 2019, PPG acquired global coatings manufacturer Whitford Worldwide, which will help to strengthen its presence in industrial applications worldwide.

In July 2019, Akzo Nobel announced its intention to acquire French aerospace coatings manufacturer Mapaero. This acquisition will strengthen Akzo Nobel's global position in aerospace coatings, notably in the structural and cabin coating sub-segments, and contribute directly toward delivering the company's 2020 guidance.

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

