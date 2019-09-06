Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Report 2019: Market is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Gearbox Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Gearbox Market Size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The study covers the aircraft gearbox market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as end-user, component, gearbox type, aircraft type, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



One of the major factors contributing to market growth is the increasing demand for new aircraft and lightweight aircraft components.

In 2016, Pratt & Whitney (Canada) has invested in geared turbofan engines technology for use in its PurePower engine that helps reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and noise. Such investments and initiatives are expected to offer opportunities for the growth of this market.



Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), and Triumph Group (US) are some of the leading players covered in the aircraft gearbox market report.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Gearbox Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component

4.3 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for New Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines

5.2.3.2 Increased R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High-Cost Associated With Introducing New Technological Concepts

5.2.4.2 Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends in Aircraft Gearbox

6.2.1 Planetary Gearbox for Geared Turbofan (GTF)

6.2.1.1 Pratt & Whitney’s Purepower Engine

6.2.1.2 Rolls Royce Geared Ultrafan

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Who to Whom Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox

6.5 Patent Listings, 2014-2017



7 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the Demand for the OEM Market

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size is One of the Most Significant Factors Contributing to the Demand for Aircraft Gearbox Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engine

8.2.1 Turbofan

8.2.1.1 Turbofan is Majorly Used for Aircraft Propulsion

8.2.2 Turboshaft

8.2.2.1 Turboshaft Engines are Majorly Used in Helicopters

8.2.3 Turboprop

8.2.3.1 Turboprop Engine is Majorly Used in General Aviation Applications

8.2.4 Piston Engine

8.2.4.1 Piston Engines are Mostly Used in Ultralight Aircraft

8.3 Airframe

8.3.1 Airframes Gearbox are Used to Control the Aircraft Position



9 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Accessory Gearbox

9.2.1 Accessory Gearboxes are Majorly Used in Engine

9.3 Reduction Gearbox

9.3.1 Reduction Gearbox is Mainly Used to Reduce the Speed

9.4 Actuation Gearbox

9.4.1 Major Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier Use Actuation Gearboxes for High lifting

9.5 Tail Rotor Gearbox

9.5.1 Tail Rotor Gearboxes are Used for Power Transmission in Helicopters

9.6 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox

9.6.1 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearboxes are Used for in Auxiliary Gearbox for Power Transmission

9.7 Others



10 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gear

10.2.1 Gears are Used to Control the Speed

10.3 Housing

10.3.1 Housing is Majorly Used to Support Aircraft Gear Drive Assembly

10.4 Bearings

10.4.1 Bearings Used in Major Applications Such as Engines, Landing Gear, Flight Controls,

10.5 Others



11 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Civil Aircraft

11.2.1 General Aviation Aircraft

11.2.1.1 General Aviation Aircraft are Majorly Used to Carry Out Flight Training and Several Other Activities

11.2.2 Commercial Passenger

11.2.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

11.2.2.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries is Expected to Drive the Narrow-Body Aircraft Market

11.2.2.2 Regional Transport Aircraft

11.2.2.2.1 Regional Transport Aircraft are Majorly Used to Cover Short-To-Medium Distance Routes

11.2.2.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

11.2.2.3.1 Increasing Deliveries of Wide Body Aircraft for International Flights

11.2.2.4 Very Large Aircraft

11.2.2.4.1 Very Large Aircraft are Majorly Used for Long Haul Flights

11.2.3 Civil Helicopters

11.2.3.1 Increase in the Deliveries of Commercial Helicopters to Drive the Civil Helicopters Segment

11.3 Military Aircraft

11.3.1 Fighter Jets

11.3.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Jets By Countries in the Asia Pacific

11.3.2 Military Helicopters

11.3.2.1 Military Helicopters are Majorly Used for Medical Evacuation and Ground Target Attacks

11.3.3 Transport Carriers

11.3.3.1 Transport Carriers are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons in Defense Missions



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries is Driving the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox Market in the US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft is Driving the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox OEM Market in Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 UK

12.3.1.1 Replacement of Existing Aircraft Fleet With Advanced Aircraft is Driving the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox Market in the UK

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Presence of Major Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Airbus is Driving the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox Market in France

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.3.1 Increasing Passenger Traffic in Italy

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Russia

12.4.1.1 Increase in Defense Spending is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in Russia

12.4.2 China

12.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Aircraft is Fueling the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox Market in China

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Increase in Defense Spending Expected to Drive the Growth of the Indian Aircraft Gearbox Market

12.4.4 Japan

12.4.4.1 Presence of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Fueling the Growth of the Japanese Aircraft Gearbox Market

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.1.1 Rise of Low-Cost Carriers Such as Volaris and Interjet is Fueling the Growth of the Aircraft Gearbox Market in Latin America

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Narrow-Body Aircraft Fueling the Growth of Middle East Aircraft Gearbox Market

12.5.3 Africa

12.5.3.1 Expanding Fleet of Turboprop Engine Aircraft for Commercial Applications Expected to Fuel the Growth of the African Aircraft Gearbox Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.3.1 Contracts

13.3.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Safran

14.2 Liebherr

14.3 United Technologies Corporation

14.4 Rexnord Aerospace

14.5 Triumph Group

14.6 PBS Velká Bíteš

14.7 CEF Industries

14.8 Aero Gear

14.9 ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH

14.10 Avion

14.11 Northstar Aerospace

14.12 Aerocontrolex

14.13 Aero Gearbox International

14.14 SKF

14.15 Avio Aero

