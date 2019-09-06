Zinc Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Zinc is used in the production of alloys and galvanizing. It is also present in rubber and paints. It is superior in corrosion resistance. It is used to prepare battery, fertilizers, toys, automotive, and in the architecture industry.

Zinc is used in Pharmacy as it is an essential mineral element for the body. It is therefore required people shall intake food and supplements which is rich in zinc. The body cannot produce zinc, and it is therefore important that there has to be the adequate intake of zinc. It is found in animals and plant variety of food. Zinc supplements can also be taken as a substitute. It is second most important mineral required for a body after iron. It is present in every cell.

The importance of zinc is vital in the development and functioning of immune cells. It aids in maintaining skin health, proper metabolism, digestion, DNA synthesis, nerve cells, protein production in the body, growth of the cell, and its division. It is also vital for the growth of male sex organs. Hormones such as prolactin and testosterone develop through zinc. Thus, body growth and immunity depend majorly on zinc.

It is also essential for a sense of smell and taste. Deficiency in zinc may result in reducing one's ability to taste or smell. It helps in getting a sound sleep and is an anti-depressant molecule. It is used in hospitals to heal injury, burns, or ulcers. It allows proper healing as a result of collagen synthesis, inflammatory response, and function of immunity. Aging-related degeneration can also be retarded by intake of zinc. Poor dietary intake may lead to a deficiency of zinc.

Milk, Whole grains, nuts, Seeds, Dairy products, beans, seafood, fish, poultry chicken, meat are key elements that provide zinc to the body. A balanced diet is inevitable. Increase in intake of zinc is also not good for health. It does not allow the absorption of iron. If Zinc supplements are chosen over food, then the dosage shall be balanced and based on prescription, or it may cause over-dosage of zinc, leading to ill effect.

Market Segments

Zinc is available in pure form and alloy form. Considering its application, it is used in the construction of car, bridge, ship and in preparing medicine, Zinc bandages, and supplements in the pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Analysis

Major Market share of zinc is retained in the major five regions. North America comprising Mexico, Canada and USA; Europe comprising Italy, Germany, UK, Russia and France; Asia-Pacific comprising India, China, Korea, South East Asia and Japan; South America comprising of Argentina, Brazil and Columbia; and the last region being Middle East and Africa which comprises Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, UAE, Egypt and South Africa.

Market Growth

Global Zinc Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.6% between 2017-2024. It is expected to reach 45.4 billion UDS by 2024. The growth of the global zinc market is expected to grow due to its requirement in daily routing and as it is an essential mineral which is used for industrial application and also for health purposes.



