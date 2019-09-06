Vehicle Embedded Software Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embedded software refers to a software that can be installed into a hardware through the use of a microchip. Embedded software are increasingly being used in vehicles, and the global vehicle embedded software market is estimated to ride onto the growth in the coming years. The range of embedded software used in vehicles include operating systems, navigation, GPS, easy parking systems, end user controls, auto-braking systems, digital music systems, etc.

The application of such systems in automobiles is a trend that is happening all over the world. With the development of innovative technology and better graphic interfaces, the demand for such items is estimated to be much higher by 2024. The Asia Pacific region is showing the maximum amount of growth in the embedded software market regarding vehicles, and the maximum revenue zone is currently North America. But with the rise in new players from the Asia Pacific countries the share market may face regional changes. The report published in LPI on the global vehicle embedded software market revealed the growth of the market to be at a noticeable pace. The valuation of the vehicle embedded software market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Embedded software in vehicles aim at providing safety, luxury, and comfort in the vehicles. All vehicle manufacturing brands are ensuring that their models are capable of integrating such devices. Embedded systems developers are constantly trying to make the systems more energy efficient so that their usability rises.

Market Segmentation

The global vehicle embedded software market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By application, the market includes Blackberry QNX Operating System, Microsoft Operating System, Android OS Operating System, Others.

By type, the market comprises Commercial Vehicle, Pickup Trucks, SUV, and Cars.

Regional Analysis

The global vehicle embedded software market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to grow during the forecast period at a considerably high CAGR due to the presence of various key players in the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a striking CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market herein can be attributed to the increasing customization of consumer electronics and healthcare items. Various key initiatives are being undertaken in the developing nations of this region, like India, South Korea, and China which are pushing the market growth of vehicle embedded software.

