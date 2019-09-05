Local Authors Book Signing at Open Houses in The Plantation at Ponte Vedra

Cover of the Book Cover of Book

PONTE VEDRA BCH, FL, UNITED_STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim M. Davis, Broker Owner of Ponte Vedra Beach Realty together with Kathleen Floryan, Broker Associate with eXp Realty invite you to a joint Open House featuring two outstanding local authors for a book signing and tour of two amazing homes for sale on September 8, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.Both Authors will spend time at 112 Carriage Court and 101 Planters Row West, in the exclusive neighborhood of The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach signing books and greeting guests. Books are sold at $20 each. The houses are within walking distance of each other. You must RSVP to Kathleen Floryan or Kim M. Davis to be allowed entrance at the guard gate.Local historical romance author Maggie FitzRoy enjoys writing stories that whisk readers back into the past, where love is an adventure. The Ponte Vedra Beach resident’s new novel, “Beacon Beach,” transports them to Cape May, New Jersey in the summer of 1886. Maggie – a former journalist for The Florida Times-Union and First Coast Magazine – did extensive research and interviewed historians to portray the era as accurately as possible."Beacon Beach" is a love story, involving mystery, reinvention, redemption and riveting romantic attraction. It’s a great beach book, but also a story that can be enjoyed any time of the year as a romantic escape into the past,” says Fitzroy.In “The Merchant of Death is Dead,” pop historian, asset manager, and newspaper columnist Scott A. Grant shares some of his favorite published columns. Stories in the book include those of inventor Alfred Nobel, writer Zora Neale Hurston, football player Deacon Jones, surgeon John Snow, adventurer Annie Edson Taylor, visionary Benjamin Franklin, swimmer Gertrude Ederle, clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger, General James Doolittle, golfers Johnny Miller and Jack Nicklaus, athletes “Bullet” Bob Hayes and Mack Robinson, and First Lady Frances Cleveland, plus events such as the discovery of the South Pole, Nazi spies landing on a north Florida beach, and economic bubbles through the years.Both books will be a delight for any reader and will make great gifts for birthdays, anniversaries and upcoming holidays.About Kim M. Davis:Read more about Kim, Broker/Owner and her real estate services on her website: https://www.kimmdavis.com/ , or https://www.pontevedrabeachrealty.com/ Or visit her office at Ponte Vedra Beach Realty Inc. 111C Solano Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082 904-285-6522 Office | 904-707-1372 cell. email: kimm.davis@usa.net RSVP to Kim Davis at 904-707-1372 between 9am to 9pm or her email kimm.davis@usa.netAbout Kathleen Floryan:Read more about Kathleen and her real estate services on her website: https://www.kathleenfloryan.com/ , Twitter: @kathfloryan, Facebook @living32082, and LinkedIn- kathleenfloryanrealtor. Pinterest/kfloryan/pins/.Kathleen Floryan is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary. RSVP to Kathleen Floryan at 904-687-5146 between 9am to 9pm, email: kathleen.floryan@exprealty.comNews Source: Kim Davis, Broker/Owner Ponte Vedra Beach Realty, Inc and Kathleen Floryan, Broker Associate at eXp Realty



