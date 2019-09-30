"We will help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-because their compensation depends on it.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA, USA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief explanation of how the compensation process works. To ensure a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer does not get financially shortchanged we also offer a person like this with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best mesothelioma compensation results."

"Trust us----talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better option for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma or rolling the dice with a local car accident attorney as we would be happy to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona build out what the refer to the-list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As the Advocate would like to discuss at 800-714-0303, "All to often we hear horror stories where a law firm did not properly document how a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. We will help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-because their compensation depends on it." https://Arizona.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. https://Arizona. USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Arizona the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* http://www.mayoclinic.org/ patient-visitor-guide/arizona

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/ guide/ FindLocations.cfm.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



