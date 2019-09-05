There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,621 in the last 365 days.

Royal Financial, Inc.  Announces Audited Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: RYFL), incorporated under the laws of Delaware on December 15, 2004, for the purpose of serving as the holding company of Royal Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announces the audited earnings results and statement of condition for the fiscal year ended 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $874,000, or $0.34 per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2019.  Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019, was $3.7 million, or $1.46 per share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.69 per share in 2019.

The Company also reported total assets of $404.9 million and stockholders’ equity of $39.8 million as of June 30, 2019.  As of the same date, the Company’s book value per share was $15.65 and tangible book value per share was $14.64.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $874,000 or $0.34 per share, a decrease in net income of $371,000 (30%) from June 30, 2018. 

Net interest income decreased by $196,000 (5%) from the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of an increase in loan income by $286,000 (7%) to $4.3 million, offset by an increase in deposit and borrowings cost of funds of $432,000 (58%) to $1.2 million. 

Total non-interest income increased $11,000 (5%) to $235,000, from the same period last year.  The Company recognized an increase in rental income of $16,000 (44%) as a result of the rental of unused office space at the branches.

The Company did not fund the allowance for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total non-interest expense increased $64,000 (3%) compared to the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense was driven by increases in data processing of $41,000 (22%) to $232,000, professional services of $60,000 (57%) to $167,000 and acquisition expense of $49,000 (149%) to $16,000. These increases were offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment of $104,000 (21%) to $401,000 and FDIC insurance expense of $11,000 (24%) to $36,000.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company increased the State of Illinois Deferred Tax Asset (“DTA”) valuation allowance by $100,000, for a total valuation allowance of $300,000. The Company increased the valuation allowance based on the fiscal 2019 performance and updated forecasting.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $3.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million (113%) from June 30, 2018. Net interest income for the fiscal year ended 2019 increased $847,000 (6%) to $14.0 million.  The primary driver for the increase in net interest income was a $2.7 million (19%) increase in loan interest income and fees.  The increase in interest income was offset by a $1.4 million (74%) increase in interest expense on deposits and a $212,000 (37%) increase in interest expense on borrowings due to rising cost of funds.

The provision for loan losses in 2019 decreased $495,000 (69%) from the prior year. In 2018, the Company increased the provisions for the allowance for loan losses to provide for the increased growth in the loan portfolio due to the purchase of one-to-four family participation loans.

Non-interest income for the year ended 2019 was $984,000, an increase of $111,000 (13%) from the previous year. The increase in non-interest income was primarily a result of the increase in service charges of $84,000 (14%) to $676,000, secondary mortgage market income of $32,000 (26%) to $155,000, and rental income of $14,000 (10%) to $151,000.  Services charges increased as the result of an increase in fees and rental income increased as the Company rented out unused space in the Bank’s branches. Non-interest income for the year ended 2018 included $36,000 of net losses on the sale of securities available for sale which the Company did not incur in fiscal 2019. 

Non-interest expense decreased $267,000 (3%) for fiscal year 2019.  The decrease in non-interest expense is primarily due to a decrease of $624,000 (93%) in acquisition expenses and a decrease of $39,000 (59%) in foreclosed asset expense, offset by increases in occupancy and equipment of $86,000 (5%) as the result of two additional branches to maintain, an increase in data processing of $55,000 (7%) is the result of the increase in customer base from the recent acquisition and additional users of the Company’s online banking platform, as well as improvements to the Company’s banking products and technology, and an increase in professional services of $186,000 (43%) related to an increase in audit fees, an increase in legal services, ongoing outside consultant work related to marketing and information technology (IT), and an increase in supervisory exam fees.

For the fiscal year ended 2019, the provision for income taxes was $1.7 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2018.  

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

The Company’s total assets decreased $8.2 million (2%), to $404.9 million at June 30, 2019, from $413.2 million at June 30, 2018.

Securities available for sale decreased $3.6 million (8%), to $39.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $42.9 million at June 30, 2018.  The decrease is the result of a $5.0 million agency bond maturing, offset by the increase of $1.3 million in the unrealized gain in the portfolio.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, decreased $3.5 million (1%), to $319.3 million at June 30, 2019, from $322.9 million at June 30, 2018.  The decrease was the result of pay downs in the mortgage loan portfolio, offset by increased lending in the commercial loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.4 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.  In addition to the allowance for loan losses, net purchase discount on acquired loans was $772,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $1.0 million at June 30, 2018.  Individual loan discounts are being accreted into interest income over the life of the loan; however, they can offset loan losses upon loan default. Nonperforming loans totaled $1.2 million, or 0.37% of outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $899,000, or 0.28%, at June 30, 2018.  

Other real estate owned (OREO) decreased $8,000 to $297,000 at June 30, 2019, from $305,000 at June 30, 2018.  The property is recorded at fair value, less estimated costs to sell. 

The DTA decreased by $2.2 million (22%) from $10.4 million on June 30, 2018, to $8.2 million on June 30, 2019. The Company made a prior period adjustment of $200,000 to the DTA due to the repeal of Alternative Minimum Tax (“AMT”) with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.  The offset was other assets.

The Company increased the valuation allowance for State of Illinois DTA during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 an additional $100,000 based on the fiscal 2019 performance and updated forecasting. The valuation allowance as of June 30, 2019 is $300,000.

The Core Deposit Intangibles (“CDI”) held by the Company decreased $324,000 (28%) as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was the result of a full year of amortization of the CDI of $141,000 and due to the fair value re-measurement of the acquisition Washington Federal Bank for Savings deposits which decreased the CDI by $183,000 and increased Goodwill by $183,000 to $1.8 million.

Total deposits increased $6.6 million (2%), to $347.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $341.3 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in money market accounts, offset by a decrease in time deposits.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had no Federal Home Loan Bank advances outstanding.

Notes payable decreased by $2.3 million (17%) to $11.3 million as of June 30, 2019. In October, the loan was restructured from two separate notes payable into one note. The new note will amortize in full over eight years with quarterly payments of $375,000 in principal reduction and interest at the rate of 0.15% below the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.3 million (15%), to $39.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $34.5 million at June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily a result of net income of $3.7 million (29%) and an increase in unrealized gain in equity of $1.3 million (122%).

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Bank paid cash dividends of $4.5 million to the Company. The upstream of funds enabled the Company to make debt and interest payments on its notes payable, as well as pay general business expenses and retain cash for fiscal 2020.

To meet the minimum requirement to be well capitalized under prompt corrective action regulations, the Bank is required to maintain regulatory capital sufficient to meet Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, and risk-based ratios for Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital of at least 5.0%, 6.5%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.  At June 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded each of its capital requirements with ratios of 9.93%, 15.04%, 15.04% and 16.06%, respectively.

At June 30, 2019, the book value per common share, shares outstanding of 2,545,052, was $15.65 compared to the book value per common share of $13.77 at June 30, 2018, for shares outstanding of 2,507,112.  The tangible book value per share was $14.64 at June 30, 2019, compared to tangible book value per share of $12.69 at June 30, 2018. 

The audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 and 2018 are available at www.royal-bank.us.

About Royal Financial, Inc.

Royal Savings Bank offers a range of checking and savings products and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions.  Royal Savings Bank has been operating continuously in the south and southeast communities of Chicago since 1887, and currently has nine branches in Chicagoland and lending centers in Homewood and St. Charles, Illinois. Visit Royal Financial, Inc. and Royal Savings Bank at www.royalbankweb.com.

Safe–Harbor
Forward Looking Statements: This press release may include forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions.  Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and the Bank include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; continued credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to further increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Contact:  Mr. Leonard Szwajkowski
President and CEO
Telephone:  (773) 382-2111
E-mail:  lszwajkowski@royal-bank.us



 
Royal Financial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2019 and 2018
 
       
    June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
       
Assets      
       
Cash and non-interest bearing balances in financial institutions    $  3,092,057   $ 2,825,543  
Interest bearing balances in financial institutions     11,242,481   $ 11,357,538  
Federal funds sold     271,189   $ 45,159  
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 14,605,727   $ 14,228,240  
       
Investment certificates of deposit   $ 1,840,000   $ 1,844,000  
Securities available for sale     39,310,395     42,863,407  
Loans Receivable, net of Allowance for loan losses of $2,645,045 at June 30, 2019, $2,388,428 at June 30, 2018     319,325,977     322,859,548  
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock     836,300     724,100  
Premises and equipment, net     14,856,772     14,810,797  
Accrued interest receivable     1,464,514     1,354,267  
Other real estate owned     297,544     305,311  
Deferred tax asset     8,159,750     10,406,528  
Core deposit intangibles     819,833     1,143,504  
Goodwill     1,755,189     1,572,344  
Other assets     1,715,633     1,116,626  
Total Assets   $ 404,987,634   $ 413,228,672  
       
       
Liabilities & Stockholders Equity      
Deposits   $ 347,897,715   $ 341,320,935  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     4,777,979     3,691,202  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     -     19,000,000  
Notes payable     11,250,000     13,500,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,225,537     1,298,479  
Total Liabilities   $ 365,151,231   $ 378,810,616  
       
Stockholder's Equity      
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized 1,000,000 shares, no issues are outstanding   $ -   $ -  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares, 2,645,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and 2018     26,450     26,450  
Additional Paid-In Capital     23,676,229     24,012,821  
Retained Earnings     16,313,278     12,609,097  
Treasury Stock, 99,948 shares in 2019 and 137,888 shares in 2018, at cost     (424,384 )   (1,012,925 )
Unrealized G/L in Equity     244,830     (1,104,337 )
Total Capital   $ 39,836,403   $ 34,531,106  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity   $ 404,987,634   $ 413,228,672  
       
       
This report has not been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules applicable to SEC registrant companies and is not intended to comply with such rules.
   


 
Royal Financial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Quarters and Year Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
 
               
  Quarters Ended
June 30,		   Years Ended
June 30,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
               
Interest income              
Loans, including fees $ 4,276,352     $ 3,990,242     $ 16,958,011     $ 14,250,158  
Securities   248,811       353,806       1,050,924       1,197,494  
Federal funds sold and other   73,047       17,523       137,360       220,046  
Total interest income   4,598,210       4,361,571       18,146,295       15,667,698  
               
Interest expense              
Deposits   1,024,957       507,908       3,331,098       1,911,337  
Borrowings   151,101       235,879       781,926       570,116  
Total interest expense   1,176,058       743,787       4,113,024       2,481,453  
               
Net interest income   3,422,153       3,617,784       14,033,271       13,186,245  
               
Provision for loan losses   -       75,000       225,000       720,000  
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,422,153       3,542,784       13,808,271       12,466,245  
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   161,150       162,311       676,538       592,389  
Secondary mortgage market fees   23,224       26,402       155,203       123,466  
Rental income   50,493       34,987       151,232       137,443  
Gain on sale of other real estate owned   -       -       -       5,442  
Loss on sale of investment securities   -       -       -       (36,067 )
Other   267       257       1,082       55,934  
Total non-interest income   235,135       223,957       984,055       878,607  
               
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   1,078,460       1,070,409       4,452,645       4,427,479  
Occupancy and equipment   401,329       505,747       1,933,001       1,846,528  
Data processing   231,535       190,349       807,035       752,162  
Professional services   166,836       106,507       618,623       433,016  
Director fees   52,800       45,000       196,800       172,000  
Marketing   9,816       11,623       43,158       49,824  
FDIC insurance expense   36,412       47,794       152,049       155,595  
Insurance premiums   21,308       23,994       97,396       101,098  
Foreclosed Asset expense   7,732       4,882       27,478       71,697  
Acquisition Expense   16,242       (33,132 )     49,772       673,968  
Core Deposit Intangibles Amortization   35,207       35,207       140,827       123,412  
Other   237,447       223,148       911,832       890,877  
Total non-interest expense   2,295,125       2,231,528       9,430,615       9,697,656  
               
Income before income taxes   1,362,162       1,535,213       5,361,711       3,647,196  
               
Income tax expense   488,000       289,831       1,657,530       1,909,195  
Net Income $ 874,162     $ 1,245,382     $ 3,704,181     $ 1,738,001  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.34     $ 0.50     $ 1.46     $ 0.69  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34     $ 0.49     $ 1.43     $ 0.68  
               
               
This report has not been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules applicable to SEC registrant companies and is not intended to comply with such rules.
     


 

 

