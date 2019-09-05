O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019, in New York, NY.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1260621&tp_key=540290c392

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

###

About O-I

At Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 26,500 employees at 77 plants in 23 countries, O-I has global impact, achieving revenues of $6.9 billion in 2018. For more information, visit o-i.com.

Attachment

For more information, contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.