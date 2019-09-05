Chiasma Hosting Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Maintenance Therapy of Adult Patients with Acromegaly

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) breakfast on maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York City.



The meeting will feature a presentation by KOL Susan Samson, MD, PhD, from the Pituitary Center at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, and Jill Sisco, from the Acromegaly Community, who will discuss the current treatment landscape, as well as the unmet medical need for treating adults with acromegaly. Dr. Samson and Ms. Sisco will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the presentation.

The Company’s management team will also provide a brief overview of the business, including its product candidate, octreotide capsules for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly, conditionally trade named Mycapssa®.

Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, is a tenured Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. She is originally from Canada and completed her medical degree at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and Internal Medicine training in her hometown of Calgary, Alberta. She moved to Baylor for Endocrinology fellowship training, where she was brought onto the faculty. Currently, she leads one of the largest ACGME accredited Endocrinology fellowships in the country, and she has trained over 60 endocrinology fellows during her time as Associate Program Director and Program Director. She also serves nationally as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Council of the American Program Directors of Endocrinology and Metabolism and has been a member of the ABIM Self-Assessment Committee, and now the ABIM Item Writing Task Force, and the ACGME Milestones committee. She has been awarded the Fulbright and Jaworski L.L.P. Faculty Excellence Award for Teaching and Evaluation as well as the Rising Star award at Baylor College of Medicine in its inaugural year. Dr. Samson co-founded The Pituitary Center at Baylor College of Medicine in 2010, which has grown to a multistate, high volume referral center for pituitary disorders. Dr. Samson is a site principal investigator for several clinical trials in the areas of Cushing's syndrome, Acromegaly and Growth Hormone deficiency. She is on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 2016-2019 and has been re-elected to a second term 2019-2022 and is a Member at Large of the Board of Trustees of the American College of Endocrinology.

Jill Sisco is President of Acromegaly Community, Inc., a patient organization that helps educate patients and loved ones regarding this rare disease and provides guidance on how to cope with their difficult illness. Since her diagnosis in 2005 Jill has been an influential advocate towards a better quality of life for Acromegaly patients worldwide. In 2008, Jill became a leader in patient advocacy and has sat on several Acromegaly advisory boards. Jill has presented the patient perspective to FDA, co-authored several medical journal articles and abstracts regarding Acromegaly, and manages the widely visited patient community website and social media support groups. By organizing and hosting the biennial International Acromegaly Community Conference which engages patients, specialists, and pharmaceutical companies, Jill shows how passionate she is about providing an emotional and communal support network for people touched by acromegaly. She works tirelessly to enable forward thinking that will facilitate research, assist patients with their treatment plans and provide positive outcomes for the future of acromegaly patients everywhere. Jill is highly respected in her community and has been a pioneer in building awareness around Acromegaly. Through her dedication Jill leads by example and is a proponent of patients taking control of their lives and their disease and advocating for their best health possible.

