Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the Upcoming September Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that management will participate in the following conferences in September:

21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright Date & Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. (EDT) Presenter: David J. Mazzo, Ph.D. Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY Live Webcast: wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/clbs/ Texas Heart Institute: Cardiology Grand Rounds Title: The Microcirculation: Center of the Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine Universe Date & Time: Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) Presenter: Douglas W. Losordo, MD, FACC, FAHA Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer Venue: Texas Heart Institute Denton A. Cooley Auditorium Live Webcast: Texasheart.org/grandrounds Investing for Cures 2019 Date & Time: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. (EDT) Presenter: David J. Mazzo, Ph.D. Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY Cincinnati College of Pharmacy Seminar Series Title: The CD34 Cell: Experimental Evidence in Animals and Humans for Angiogenesis and Ischemic Repair Date & Time: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) Presenter: William K. Sietsema, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs Venue: University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. and for which we are in preparation to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in no option refractory disabling angina. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com



