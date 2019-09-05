Rise In Mergers And Acquisitions Within Cannabis Industry Continues While Fueling Positive Retail Sales

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Marijuana Business Factbook, an exclusive report by Marijuana Business Daily (MJD) containing market projections, retail sales of medical and recreational cannabis in the United States are on pace to eclipse $12 billion by the end of 2019 – an increase of roughly 35% over 2018 – and could rise as high as $30 billion by 2023. MJD said: “Continued sales gains in recreational markets as well as the rapid development of medical marijuana programs in newly legalized states will spur much of that growth over the coming year. On the recreational side, estimated sales in 2018 were revised up slightly from our original forecast at the beginning of 2018… But by the end of 2018, the number of licensed retail stores and delivery services in California was up considerably, pushing estimated sales past the $2 billion mark.” Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include: Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL), HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO), Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI).

The report continued: “Sales in mature markets such as Colorado, Oregon and Washington state continue to grow… (and) by the end of 2019, each of those states could post single-digit, year-over-year sales gains – the first time that’s happened in a recreational marijuana market. Nationwide, however, rec sales are set for major growth in the coming years, as California and Massachusetts are expected to hit their strides by 2020 and markets such as Maine and Michigan come online.”

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL): Medicine Man Technologies announced this week that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Colorado Harvest Company ("Colorado Harvest"), an operator of two leading cannabis dispensaries in Denver and one in nearby Aurora.

Under the terms of the transaction, Medicine Man Technologies will purchase Colorado Harvest for $12.5 million, or 1.25 times its anticipated 2019 revenue of $10 million. The purchase price will consist of $4 million in cash and $8.5 million in Company stock, equating to 2,881,356 shares issued at $2.95 per share. The terms of the transaction can also be referenced in the Company's 8-K, which outlines the closing conditions and are conditioned upon the satisfaction or mutual waiver of certain conditions, including regulatory approval.

"Tim and Ralph are early industry pioneers that built an avid following for their proprietary naturally grown strains when recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado," said Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies. "Given their many years of underlying cultivation experience, Tim and Ralph have perfected their formula for growing cannabis naturally with a focus on utmost quality using environmentally sensitive grow practices that many consumers enjoy. Their combined cannabis knowledge even led them to begin producing CO2-extracted cannabis oil that they later turned into a company called O.penVAPE, now the leading cannabis personal vaporizer in the country. Adding their deep retail, cultivation, and product development experience to the Company will prove very beneficial as we continue with our plans to vertically integrate our business and look for future cross-selling opportunities from our expanding operations."

Medicine Man Technologies Also Unveiled its Largest Deal Yet with Entry into a Term Sheet to Acquire a Group of Dispensaries Operating under the Starbuds Brand – Highlights include:



- The Company's addition of a group of five dispensaries will increase the retail footprint and regional coverage of the Company in Colorado

- As part of the agreement, one of the original industry pioneers, Brian Ruden, will join the Company's Board of Directors, enhancing the depth of the senior management team, which is unrivaled in the cannabis industry

- The Company continues to create shareholder value by consolidating some of the most successful cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in Colorado

HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) recently announced that its dried flower cannabis products are now available to Ontario consumers, after finalizing terms with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). HEXO now adds nine of its dried flower offerings in both 3.5g and 15g SKUs to the OCS, including the Company’s award-winning Helios dried flower, which was named Best Sativa at the O’Cannabiz 2019 Industry Awards.

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF)'s wholly owned subsidiary, Aleafia Farms Inc., has acquired the farmland directly adjacent to its Port Perry Outdoor Grow facility. The purchase will allow the Company to commence its Outdoor Grow Phase II expansion, adding an additional 60 acres of cannabis cultivation area, for a total of 86 acres. The transaction closed on September 3, 2019, with a cash purchase price of $1.2 million. Following closing, the Company will commence the process of having the new property’s address amalgamated with the current Port Perry address. This would allow Aleafia Farms to request an amendment to its existing Health Canada licence, rather than applying for an entirely new Cultivation Licence.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, recently announced further expansion of its industry-dominating PlusCBD™ Oil brand into the specialty retail channel with The Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI).

CV Sciences’ expansion broadens distribution and availability of a broad assortment of the Company’s best-selling PlusCBD™ Oil products.

