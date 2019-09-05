IFIC Announces New Chair and Board of Directors for 2019-2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2019-2020. At its annual meeting, Carol Lynde, President & CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers was elected Chair of the Board for a two-year term.



“I am proud to serve as Chair of IFIC’s Board during this period of rapid change in the investment funds industry,” said Ms. Lynde. “IFIC’s ongoing collaboration with all of our stakeholders will be essential as we seek to further strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds and enable investors to achieve good outcomes.”

IFIC also welcomed three new directors. Kathleen Bock, Principal and Head of the Americas Region, The Vanguard Group, and Jordy Chilcott, President, Sun Life Global Investments, were appointed to the board for three-year terms. Eric Hallé, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds, who was designated Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d’investissement de Quebec (CFIQ) until the end of 2020, also joined the IFIC Board.

Below is a complete list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2019-2020:

Carol Lynde (Chair), President & CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Ross Kappele (Past Chair), Executive Vice President & Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management Canada

John Adams, CEO, PFSL Investments Canada

Karen Adams, President & CEO, Fundserv

George Aguiar, President & CEO, GP Wealth Management Corporation

Johanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management

Kathleen Bock, Principal and Head of the Americas Region, The Vanguard Group

Paul Bourque, President & CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Sian Burgess, Senior Vice President, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management

Nelson Cheng, CEO, Sterling Mutuals Inc.

Jordy Chilcott, President, Sun Life Global Investments

Doug Coulter, President, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Jonathan Durocher, President & CEO, National Bank Investments

Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Judy Goldring, President and Chief Administration Officer, AGF Investments

Stuart Graham, Managing Director, PIMCO Canada

Duane Green, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Eric Hallé, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds

Neal Kerr, Senior Vice President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)

Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, President & CEO, Manulife Investments

Damon Murchison, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Distribution, Mackenzie Investments

Mushtak Najarali, Senior Vice President, Personal Savings and Investing & TDAM Retail Distribution, TD

Bill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso Wealth

David Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Mark Tiffin, President, Capital Group

Today, IFIC also released its Year in Review – a web-based timeline spotlighting the major research, advocacy, and communications initiatives during 2018-2019.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

