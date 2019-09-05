ENGIE Services North America appoints Lane Brennan as President and CEO of ENGIE Services Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE Services North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Lane Brennan as CEO of ENGIE Services Canada, effective August 13, 2019. Lane brings to the position 20 years of management experience, progressing through various leadership roles. He holds both Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degrees. Prior to this appointment, he served as Vice-President and General Manager for Honeywell Building Solutions, Canada. There, he was responsible for a multi-million dollar business and 700+ employees. Lane is an accomplished and respected leader. He believes in delivering on customer commitments, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and recognizing employees for their contributions.



In his new role, Lane will play an active part in realizing ENGIE Services’ ambitious plans to expand the company’s reach in the Canadian and U.S. markets, and he will lead the ongoing development and execution of strategies and programs to drive sales, to grow the business and deliver on our promises to our customers.

"We are pleased to welcome Lane Brennan, who brings extensive technical and commercial experience and a proven track record of supporting company growth strategies" says John Rohde, Chief Operating Officer, ENGIE Services North America. "As ENGIE Services expands operations we continue to attract top-talent, like Lane, who will contribute to our ongoing commitment to our clients."

Lane will be relocating to the Greater Montreal Area to work with the ENGIE Services Canada team at the company’s headquarters in Montreal.

About ENGIE Services

ENGIE Services Inc. is a facilities management solutions provider that prioritizes energy efficiency for private and public customers across North America. Our experts design, develop and manage smart, sustainable solutions for customers who trust ENGIE Services’ tailored solutions and specialists to operate and maintain their office towers, airports, hospitals, recreational and industrial facilities. ENGIE Services has both the structure and resources to carry out technically and financially complex and long-term projects. This capacity enables us to guarantee results and manage asset lifecycles to meet specific performance criteria with a focus to rationalize energy use and reduce operational costs.

ENGIE Services Inc. is part of the ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition “as a service” for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions. With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. The Group is also a leading provider of facility management and energy services for customers comprising commercial real estate, government installations, hospitals, industrial operations, and airports.

In Canada, ENGIE has been offering a range of clean energy and services since 1992. ENGIE operates more than 800 MW of electricity generation facilities in the provinces of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Ontario, and British Columbia, fuelled primarily by wind and solar energy.

CONTACT :

Marie-Claude Cabana

Director, Communications and Marketing

marie-claude.cabana@engie.com

1 877 455-8780, ext. 2554







