Innovation and Change Management Firm Announces Healthcare Leader as Speaker For Design Thinking Conference

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategy and innovation firm Stonehill announced today its second speaker for The Design Thinking and Customer Experience Summit. James Cote serves as Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Services for BayCare Health System, and will speak at the summit about leveraging patient empathy in clinic design.

The conference will highlight national trends in Design Thinking, Customer Experience and Change Management. The Design Thinking and Customer Experience Summit is the first Design Thinking conference with such high-caliber speakers to be held in the Southeast. Additional speakers will be announced in coming weeks.

The summit will be held Oct. 25, 2019 at the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in Tampa, FL, a city quickly becoming a technology and innovation hub receptive to cutting-edge concepts such as Design Thinking. The conference brings together experts and leaders from throughout the country to share their experiences and insights on the impact of human-centered design on the bottom line.

Mr. Cote has been a leader in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years. He has a special passion for customer experience, innovation, and process improvement. At BayCare he is responsible for homecare, laboratories, imaging, ambulatory surgery centers, fitness centers, urgent care, wellness services, and telehealth. Before joining BayCare, Mr. Cote was Senior Vice President and Clinic Administrator at Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle, WA, one of the first health systems in the country to implement LEAN, based on the principles from the Toyota Production System. There he established strategic direction and provided oversight for ambulatory clinics, regional medical centers, and outpatient services.

“Stonehill is organizing a wonderful opportunity to bring together industry leaders in Design Thinking,” said James Cote. “I’m pleased to be a part of such an innovation-focused event.”

“I’m excited that Jim can bring such a wealth of knowledge to our summit,” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “The healthcare industry is leading the way in implementing Design Thinking and it will be exciting to hear what Jim has to share.”

Visit the summit website at https://www.designcxsummit.com/.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a customer experience and innovation consultancy. Stonehill helps the world’s most interesting brands to understand their customers, create unforgettable experiences, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts that give us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

To learn more about Stonehill, visit https://www.stonehillinnovation.com/ .



