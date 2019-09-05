PSI Names New CIO to its Senior Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Brings 39 Years of IT and Software Development Experience

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of IT solutions to the federal government—is pleased to announce that Stephen Skarlatos has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO) for PSI effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Skarlatos will be responsible for leading and overseeing the vision, strategy and operations of PSI’s Technology Management (TM) department. He will provide strategic IT leadership and direction for PSI and its business units and deliver technology solutions that will continue to drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization.

An accomplished and innovative IT professional and 39-year veteran of the IT industry, Mr. Skarlatos has a longstanding history of providing valuable service to PSI as a Senior IT Consultant and serving in a variety of consulting and management roles in software management, architecture and development. Most notably, he led the Research and Development group that created the first Open Database Connectivity (ODBC)-based client solution for Unisys Mainframes. This product is still in use across the world.



Mr. Skarlatos has presented at mainframe user conferences, as well as at Microsoft’s TechEd and PDC conferences (now known as Ignite). He served on the Microsoft Architectural Advisory Board and was presented with the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional award (MVP) in the Visual Developer – Solutions Architect category for his expertise in the use of Microsoft technologies. A prolific author, his articles about two-phase commit technologies and client/server computing have been published in trade journals throughout the world.



In his new role at PSI, Mr. Skarlatos will be responsible for building a world-class IT organization and driving customer success by furthering PSI’s use of DevOps, cloud, big data and other technologies to foster an environment that will drive customer success. He will implement a common base of institutional knowledge which will be shared among all department and project teams.



“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to PSI’s Executive Team,” said Terry Lin, Chief Executive Officer. “In a world of rapidly changing technology, his vast industry knowledge, leadership and vision will play a fundamental role at PSI as we continue to deliver value and support to our Government clients in their missions and identify opportunities for their competitive advantage.”



This new key leadership role builds on PSI’s recent announcement of a restructuring of its Operations into Health, National Security and Federal Civilian Sectors.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.



PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.



For more information, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

