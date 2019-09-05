CGG attributaire par BHP d’un contrat majeur de traitement sismique au large de l’Est du Canada

/EIN News/ -- CGG Awarded Offshore Eastern Canada Imaging Project by BHP

Paris, France – September 5, 2019

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a large-scale seismic imaging project in the offshore Orphan Basin in Eastern Canada by BHP.

In line with its continued investments in high-end imaging technology, supercomputing capacity and digitalization, CGG will employ its industry-leading FWI and least-squares migration algorithms over the entire survey area of more than 10,000 km². Through these advanced technologies and close collaboration with the client’s interpretation and imaging geophysicists, CGG fully commits to providing a step-change in subsurface imaging in a timely manner to support E&P investment decisions.

Tony Huang, VP, US Subsurface Imaging, CGG, said: “Major oil companies are increasingly seeking higher-quality seismic images to mitigate risks and improve success in both mature and frontier deepwater basins. Our consistent investments in people and imaging technology innovation through the seismic sector downturn have enabled CGG to continue to provide an unmatched level of services and image quality. This important award will further solidify our position as the leader in high-end seismic imaging.”

About CGG

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com





