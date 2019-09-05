Minister of Territorial Administration works in Kwanza Norte

Ndalatando, ANGOLA, September 5 - The Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida traveled this Thursday, on a two-day working visit to Kwanza Norte to assess the level of implementation program to leverage the development of the province in the political, social and economic fields.,

The program, which is locally-initiated and approved by the central government, encompasses the implementation of several projects aimed at rehabilitating roads, increasing the distribution of drinking water and increasing the supply of education and health services.

Increasing agricultural production, improving the image of municipal capitals, reducing unemployment and raising the standard of living of families are also among the main actions to be taken under the memorandum, approved in 2018.

