Thousands Tour CCHR’s Unique Museum on the History of Human Rights Violations in the Psychiatric Field

The CCHR Florida Center in downtown Clearwater provides a tour highlighting the history of psychiatry and mental health abuses.

CCHR’s museum uses educational panels and videos from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out mental health abuses.

Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) invites the public to join the thousands who have toured their educational museum on a 300-year history of psychiatric abuses.

Located at the headquarters for the Florida chapter of CCHR in downtown Clearwater, the multimedia museum called Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, comprises 14 audiovisual displays on facts about abuses to mental health. The museum opened in Clearwater on July 11, 2015. The two-hour self-guided tour uses educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors. CCHR, a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health, opened the museum for the purpose of educating individuals on the history of psychiatry as well as their rights under the mental health law.

Diane Stein, the president of CCHR Florida said, “From its beginnings in the 1700s, using the practices of confining, restraining and isolating people with mental problems in institutions, psychiatrists have cashed in on human misery.”

Among the more than 7,000 people who have toured the museum since its opening, are students from nursing schools and technical colleges across the state.

The museum is open 7 days a week and multiple events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and more are held weekly and monthly. CCHR Florida is located at 33 North Fort Harrison, Clearwater 33755 and is open to the general public, free of charge. For more information please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.



About CCHR:

CCHR has produced seven award-winning documentaries, with 7 million DVDs in 18 languages reaching 120 million people exposing drugging in the military, the irreparable harm of electric shock and the labeling and drugging of children. Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.



