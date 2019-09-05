B. Braun Successfully Integrates with West-Com at Fairchild Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration of their Space™ Infusion Pump Systems with West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc. at Fairchild Medical Center, located in Yreka, California.



“The successful completion of our fully integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with West-Com Nurse Call System at Fairchild Medical Center is yet another important milestone for B. Braun in its mission to make it easier for our customers to standardize,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun. “This interoperability is intended to improve clinician workflow and thereby patient safety,” Stapley continued.

The collaboration is designed to provide nurses with actionable and timely information regarding pump alarms to ensure facility defined alarms are addressed as quickly as possible. The interoperability is capable of customizable escalations, intended to reduce delays in therapy and alarm fatigue by reducing noise in the care unit. This is unique in that an EMR integration is not necessary to associate the patient to the pump. It is also in full compliance with Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) standard transactions and protocols, using PCD (Patient Care Device).

“This wireless integration allows us to consistently receive alarms without the worry or threat of a cable becoming disconnected,” said Julie Gaulden, MSN, RN, Manager of Medical Surgical & Obstetrics of Fairchild Medical Center. “Efficient workflows allow us to put our care and concern in what matters the most, our patients,” Gaulden continued.

“This integration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Patient Safety Movement . We continue to improve patient safety and clinical workflow through interoperability and strategic partnerships,” said Marc Peters, Director of Marketing and Healthcare Solutions. “West-Com Nurse Call System’s unparalleled standards in compliance resulted in a seamless and successful integration with B. Braun Medical Inc.,” Peters continued.

B. Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers Dosetrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B. Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.bbraunusa.com .

About West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

West-Com is dedicated to advancing patient care outcomes, positively contributing to the patient care environment and enriching the lives of patients, family members and healthcare staff members.

We accomplish this by developing innovative, sustainable solutions that improve communications, streamline workflow, enhanced patient and family engagement, and contribute to the reduction or elimination of preventable medical errors and hospital acquired conditions.

Nurse call systems are the tools we use to advance our objectives. We continue to innovate and evolve our solutions as healthcare evolves. Our new designs increase the flexibility of our solutions and provide better options for interoperability with third-party systems while reducing security risks.

We know these are lofty goals, and we cannot achieve them alone. Partnerships with Healthcare Organizations and other solution providers are paramount. Together we can change healthcare for the better and make a difference in people’s lives. To learn more about West-Com Nurse Call Systems, visit www.WestComNCS.com .

¹ Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).

² Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20, 2013.

³ Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.

* This study was conducted on the Outlook® Infusion Pump

Contact:

Allison Longenhagen

B. Braun Medical Inc.

484-240-8373

Allison.Longenhagen@bbraunusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.