The North American SCARA Robots Market, 2019: Comprehensive Analyses & Forecasts Through 2015-2026

The author predicts the revenue of North America SCARA robot market to reach $0.72 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 4.91%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.48% during the same period, advancing to 4.61 thousand units in 2026.



Highlighted with 24 tables and 64 figures, this 144-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America SCARA robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America SCARA robot market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into CPU Board, Power Electronics, Motors, Brake Unit, and Others)

Software (further segmented into SSL, Mat Lab, Others)

Services (further split into Maintenance, Testing, Training)

Based on axis type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

3-Axis SCARA Robots

4-Axis SCARA Robots

5-Axis SCARA Robots

6-Axis SCARA Robots

Others SCARA Robots

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Transport (further segmented into Loading, Unloading, Process to Process Transfer, and Others)

Packaging

Assembly

Inspection

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America SCARA robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics

Comau S.p.A.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Hirata

Janome

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Stubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Wachter

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 North America Hardware Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026

3.3 North America Software Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026

3.4 North America Services Market of SCARA Robots 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Axis Type

4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type

4.2 North America 3-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026

4.3 North America 4-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026

4.4 North America 5-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026

4.5 North America 6-Axis SCARA Robots Market 2015-2026

4.6 North America Market of Other SCARA Robots 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 North America SCARA Robots Market for Transport 2015-2026

5.3 North America SCARA Robots Market for Packaging 2015-2026

5.4 North America SCARA Robots Market for Assembly 2015-2026

5.5 North America SCARA Robots Market for Inspection 2015-2026

5.4 North America SCARA Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 North America SCARA Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 North America SCARA Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026

6.4 North America SCARA Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026

6.5 North America SCARA Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026

6.6 North America SCARA Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026

6.7 North America SCARA Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026

6.8 North America SCARA Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026



7 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Key News

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



