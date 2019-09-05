Cadence Aerospace Appoints Anthony (Tony) E. Lawson as Vice President and General Manager, Cadence Aerospace—Giddens Industries

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Anthony (Tony) E. Lawson as Vice President and General Manager of Cadence Aerospace—Giddens Industries, effective immediately. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. Cadence Aerospace—Giddens Industries, located in Everett, Washington, performs complex part manufacturing through the combination of high-speed machining and metal-forming processes, assembly and kitting for aerostructures.

In his new role, Mr. Lawson will oversee all operations at Cadence Aerospace—Giddens Industries, including employees, production, and lean and safety initiatives as well as identify new areas for growth and improvement in quality and productivity. He will report directly to Tom Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. Most recently, Mr. Lawson served the Company as Vice President—Operations, Quality & Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) as well as Operations Manager for the Cadence Tell Tool facility in Westfield, Massachusetts, where he was instrumental in achieving significant improvements including doubling revenue.

“Tony’s motivational management style and superb analytical skills have enabled him to successfully exceed business development targets throughout his more than 30-year career in the manufacturing industry, especially in managing areas including Profit & Loss, Mergers and Acquisitions, ERP implementation and Lean Manufacturing,” said Tom Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “With a strong dedication to safety and performance excellence, Tony already has made positive contributions to operations, quality and EHS initiatives at our Company. We are excited to welcome him to his new position at Cadence Aerospace—Giddens Industries, where he will join our Washington state leadership team and take our facility to new levels of productivity and customer satisfaction.”

Prior to joining Cadence Aerospace, Mr. Lawson served Hitco Carbon Composites, Inc., a premier Tier II composite aerostructure company, as both Vice President and later, President of Operations. From 2003-2013, Mr. Lawson was responsible for providing the company leadership for a military, space and commercial aerostructures business unit reporting $120 million in annual sales. Before his tenure at Hitco, he was General Manager, Test Equipment Division at Everett Charles Technologies, where he oversaw a capital equipment manufacturing business unit. Earlier, Mr. Lawson held the positions of Vice President, Operations and Vice President, General Manager at Burke Industries, a manufacturer of resilient-based products including rubber flooring tiles, wall base, treads, and accessories. While there, he managed an annual budget of $11 million and 250 employees in the production of silicone-based seals for military and commercial aircraft.

For a 12-year period spanning 1985-1997, Mr. Lawson held a number of positions at Northrop Grumman Corporation, a leading global security company. In his most senior role, he was Vice President/B-2 Deputy Program Manager, directing all program activities and organizational disciplines across an employee base of 6,000. Prior to that, Mr. Lawson served other parts of Northrop Grumman, successfully directing manufacturing operations, improving on-time delivery and productivity, and reducing costs. He began his career at Rockwell International, a diversified American corporation that formerly was one of the country’s leading aerospace contractors, making launch vehicles and spacecraft for the U.S. space program. In the early 1980s, Mr. Lawson served the company as both Supervisor, Quality Assurance and Supervisor, Quality and Reliability Assurance.

He holds a Master of Science in Business Organizational Management from the University of La Verne in La Verne, California as well as a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

